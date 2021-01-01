पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौगात:जम्मूतवी के लिए नई ट्रेन, बावल भी स्टॉपेज; बाड़मेर-जैसलमेर से चलेगी

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
जम्मूतवी और कटरा के लिए अभी तक एक ही ट्रेन पर आश्रित जिले के लोगों के लिए रेलवे प्रशासन की तरफ से जम्मू तवी के लिए एक और नई ट्रेन का तोहफा दिया गया है। रेलवे की तरफ से 8 फरवरी से जैसलमेर और बाड़मेर से वाया रेवाड़ी होते हुए दो नई साप्ताहिक ट्रेनों का संचालन प्रारंभ किया जा रहा है। दोनों ट्रेनों का ठहराव छोटे स्टेशनों पर होगा जिसमें बावल भी शामिल है।

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी गौरव गौड़ ने बताया कि 8 फरवरी से जम्मूतवी- जैसलमेर- जम्मूतवी और 10 फरवरी से जम्मूतवी- बाड़मेर-जम्मूतवी (सप्ताह में तीन दिन) स्पेशल रेल चलेंगी। ट्रेन नंबर 04646 स्पेशल 8 फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक प्रत्येक सोमवार, मंगलवार, बृहस्पतिवार और शनिवार को जम्मूतवी से रात्रि 10:25 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन दोपहर 1:38 बजे रेवाड़ी स्टेशन व तीसरे दिन सुबह 5:45 बजे जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन 04645 स्पेशल 10 फरवरी से आगामी आदेशों तक बुधवार, बृहस्पतिवार, शनिवार व सोमवार को जैसलमेर से रात्रि 10:45 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन दोपहर 2:45 रेवाड़ी व तीसरे दिन सुबह 5:40 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी। इस ट्रेन का ठहराव कठुआ, पठानकोट कैंट, मुकेरियां, जालंधर कैंट, फगवाड़ा, लुधियाना, खन्ना, सरहिद, राजपुरा, अंबाला सिटी, अंबाला कैंट, जगाधरी वर्कशाप, यमुनानगर जगाधरी, सहारनपुर, देवबंद, मुज्जफरनगर, खतौली, सखोती टांडा, मेरठ कैंट, मेरठ सिटी, मोदीनगर, मुरादनगर, नया गाजियाबाद, गाजियाबाद, दिल्ली, दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला, दिल्ली कैंट, पालम, गुरुग्राम, गढी हरसरू, पटौटी रोड, खलीलपुर, रेवाड़ी, बावल, हरसौली, खैरथल, अलवर, मालाखेड़ा, राजगढ़, बसवा, बांदीकुई, दौसा, गैटोर जगतपुरा, गांधीनगर जयपुर, जयपुर, फुलेरा, मकराना, मेडता रोड, राई का बाग, जोधपुर, राई का बाग, फलौदी, रामदेवरा, पोकरण में रहेगा।

वहीं, गाड़ी संख्या 04662 स्पेशल रेल दस फरवरी से आगामी आदेशों तक प्रत्येक बुधवार, शुक्रवार व रविवार को जम्मूतवी से रात्रि 10:25 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन दोपहर 1:38 बजे रेवाड़ी व तीसरे दिन शाम 4 बजे बाड़मेर पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी 04661 स्पेशल रेल 12 फरवरी से अगले आदेशों तक बाड़मेर से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार, रविवार व मंगलवार को रात्रि 11:55 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन 2:45 बजे रेवाड़ी व तीसरे दिन सुबह 5:40 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी।

इसका ठहराव कठुआ, पठानकोट कैंट, मुकेरियां, जालंधर कैंट, फगवाड़ा, लुधियाना, खन्ना, सरहिद, राजपुरा, अंबाला सिटी, अंबाला कैंट, जगाधरी वर्कशाप, यमुनानगर जगाधरी, मुज्जफरनगर, नया गाजियाबाद, गाजियाबाद, दिल्ली, सराय रोहिल्ला, दिल्ली कैंट, पालम, गुरुग्राम, खलीलपुर, रेवाड़ी, बावल, हरसौली, खैरथल, अलवर, मालाखेड़ा, राजगढ़, बसवा, बांदीकुई, दौसा, गांधीनगर जयपुर, जयपुर, फुलेरा, मकराना, राई का बाग, जोधपुर, बासनी, लूनी, दुदाड़ा, समदडी, बालोतरा, बायतु व उतरलाई में रहेगा।

