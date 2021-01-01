पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड आज:एनएच-48 पर मानेसर तक निकलेगी परेड, होंगी 25 राज्यों व शहीदों की झांकियां

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए सजाई गई झांकियां।
ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए सजाई गई झांकियां।
  • पुलिस की सलाह- हाईवे की ओर सफर से बचें
  • खेड़ा बॉर्डर से सुबह 9 बजे के बाद बेरिकेड्स हटने पर रवाना होंगे किसान
  • 2 हजार से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टरों का रेला निकलेगा, 1 ट्रैक्टर पर 3 से 4 किसान

आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे (एनएच-48) पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड निकलेगी। सरकार द्वारा अनुमति दिए जाने के साथ ही परेड को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। 400 से 500 ट्रैक्टरों के मार्च का अनुमान लगा रहे किसानों के भी अंदाजे से कहीं ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर इस परेड में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं। खेड़ा बॉर्डर से सुबह करीब 9 बजे ट्रैक्टर परेड का समय तय किया गया है। उच्च स्तर से अनुमति के बाद जैसे ही पुलिस बेरिकेड्स हटाएगी ट्रैक्टरों का रेला निकल पड़ेगा।

खेड़ा-शाहजहांपुर से रवाना होकर यह ट्रैक्टर मार्च मानेसर तक जाएगा। इसके बाद वापस बॉर्डर पर ही लौट आएगा। परेड की तैयारियों को लेकर ट्रैक्टरों को सजाने का काम दिन में ही शुरू हो गया था, जो कि सोमवार देर रात तक जारी रहा। देश के साथ ही जिले में भी अपने आप में गणतंत्र दिवस पर पहली बार ऐसा नजारा होगा।

ट्रैक्टरों पर संगठनों के झंडे के साथ तिरंगा भी होगा। किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के चलते पुलिस ने भी ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी जारी कर 26 जनवरी (मंगलवार) को एनएच-48 की तरफ यात्रा करने से बचने की सलाह दी है। हालांकि राष्ट्रीय पर्व की छुट्टी के चलते ट्रैफिक दबाव कम होने से कुछ राहत मिल सकती है, मगर फिर भी बड़ी संख्या में वाहन चालकों को हाईवे पार करने में मशक्कत करनी पड़ सकती है।

27 ट्रैक्टरों की ट्रॉलियों में झांकी...
गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की तरह ही किसानों की परेड भी संस्कृति की झलक दिखाएगी। विशेष तौर से 27 ट्रैक्टर तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, जिनके साथ ट्रॉलियां होंगी। जबकि बाकी ट्रैक्टर बिना ट्रॉलियों के चलेंगी। ये 27 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में झांकियां तैयार की जा रही हैं, अलग-अलग 25 राज्यों की हैं।

हरियाणा की दो झांकी की तैयारी है तथा एक झांकी कुर्बानी देने वाले शहीदों की होगी। हरियाणा की झांकी में किसान परिवारों की परंपरागत जीवन शैली नजर आएगी। झांकियों वाले ट्रैक्टर सबसे आगे चलेंगे, इनमें किसानों का नेतृत्व कर रहे किसान नेता सवार होंगे।

एडवाइजरी... आज बावल, धारूहेड़ा की ओर न करें यात्रा
पुलिस ने जनहित में एडवाइजरी जारी की है। इसमें कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस और किसानों द्वारा प्रस्तावित ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए सुरक्षा एवं यातायात व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर यात्रियों को 26 जनवरी को रेवाड़ी से दिल्ली और दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग (एनएच-48) पर यातायात संबंधी व्यवधानों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली के कारण दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे नंबर-48 पर यातायात भी प्रभावित होगा। यात्रियों को किसी भी असुविधा से बचने के लिए मंगलवार को इस मार्ग का उपयोग न करने की सलाह दी जा रही है। 26 जनवरी को सुबह खेड़ा- शाहजहांपुर बार्डर व मसानी बैराज से किसानों की ट्रैक्टर यात्रा धारूहेड़ा, बिलासपुर, पंचगांव एनएच 48 से होते हुए पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज मानेसर तक जाएगी तथा वापस यहीं लौटेगी।

दूरी- 100 किमी. से ज्यादा समय- 8 घंटे से अधिक
सरकार के आदेशानुसार मिली अनुमति के हिसाब से यह मार्च खेड़ा बॉर्डर से मानेसर तक जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस ने रूट जारी कर दिया है। एक तरफ करीब 55 किलोमीटर की यह यात्रा रहेगी। यानी आने और जाने में यह यात्रा 100 किलोमीटर से अधिक की दूरी तय करेगी।

दिल्ली की सीमा में प्रवेश से पहले लौटेंगे
खेड़ा बॉर्डर और मसानी के पास साहबी पुल के नजदीक किसानों का पड़ाव है। एनएच-71 पर गंगायचा टोल पर भी किसान हर रोज धरना दे रहे हैं। इनमें खेड़ा बॉर्डर ट्रैक्टर परेड का शुरूआती बिंदु है। यहीं से यात्रा रवाना होगी। एनएच-48 से जाने वाले किसानों को दिल्ली सीमा में प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं है। वे मानेसर के सरकारी पॉलीटेक्निक संस्थान के पास तक जा सकेंगे।

एक लेन में चलेंगे, मानेसर से यू-टर्न होंगे
किसान मानेसर की ओर जाते समय अपनी लेन में चलेंगे तथा पॉलीटेक्निक संस्थान मानेसर के निकट लगाए तिरंगे को सैल्यूट कर यू-टर्न लेंगे। जिस व्यवस्था से किसान जाएंगे उसी व्यवस्था से लौटेंगे। वापसी में दूसरी लेन से चलेंगे।

रैली पर रहेगी पुलिस की नजर: डीएसपी
डीएसपी राजेश चेची ने कि बताया सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है। किसान परेड के साथ-पुलिस की गाड़ियां चल सकती हैं, ताकि असामाजिक तत्व व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने का प्रयास न करंे।

