परेशानी:जिले में एक साल से पंचकर्मा विशेषज्ञ की नियुक्ति नहीं, जोड़ों और पीठ में दर्द के पीड़ितों के लिए परेशानी

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • ज्वाइंट में दर्द के बढ़ रहे मामले, विशेषज्ञ के अभाव में लोगों को दिखाना पड़ता है बाहर

कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में लोगों का आयुष पद्धति की तरफ विश्वास मजबूत हुआ है। ऐसे में जहां ओपीडी बढ़ी है, वहीं कुछ सुविधाएं नहीं होने से पीड़ितों के लिए परेशानी भी है। सेक्टर-4 में चल रही आयुष डिस्पेंसरी में लगभग एक साल से पंचकर्मा थैरेपी के विशेषज्ञ का अभाव है। पहले जो विशेषज्ञ थे, उनके रिलीव लेने के बाद से यह पद रिक्त पड़ा है।

हालांकि फिलहाल कुछ समय से सप्ताह में तीन दिन के लिए पंचकर्मा एमडी को व्यवस्था के लिए लगाया हुआ है, लेकिन नियमित नियुक्ति नहीं है। जिले में पंचकर्मा स्पेशलिस्ट का केवल एक ही पद स्वीकृत है। इस विशेषज्ञ के अभाव में ओपीडी में आने वाले जोड़ों और पीठ में दर्द के पीड़ितों को भी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।

उनको मजबूरी में बाहर ही थैरेपी के लिए जाना पड़ता है। फिलहाल कोविड-19 के दौर में पंचकर्मा थैरेपी बंद की हुई है। जोड़ों और पीठ में दर्द के पीड़ितों ने सेक्टर-4 डिस्पेंसरी में पंचकर्मा थैरेपी शुरू कराने की मांग की है।

ओपीडी बढ़ी, लेकिन पंचकर्मा थैरेपी नहीं हो पा रही: इस समय शहर के सेक्टर-4 डिस्पेंसरी सहित गांवों या कस्बों में चल रही आयुर्वेद डिस्पेंसरियों में ओपीडी तो बढ़ी है, लेकिन पंचकर्मा थैरेपी नहीं हो पाती है। यहां पंचकर्मा थैरेपी के नियमित विशेषज्ञ का अभाव है।

