पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:पिकअप चालक की मौत के मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं, शिकायत पहुंची सीएम विंडो

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिकअप चालक की मौत के मामले में आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किए जाने तथा आरोपियों से साज-बाज होने का आरोप लगाते हुए डाबला निवासी रतन सिंह हालआबाद महेंद्रगढ़ ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत लगाई है। शिकायत में रतन सिंह ने बताया कि उसका भाई अशोक पिकअप चलाता था। बीते 9 अक्टूबर देर शाम करीब 8-9 बजे गाड़ी में सब्जी भरकर सालोदड़ा से दादरी जा रहे थे।

इस दौरान उनके साथ सालोदड़ा निवासी देवेन्द्र, अशोक तथा सुरेश भी थे। रात करीब 12 बजे के आसपास शनि मंदिर गुलावला के पास पहुंचा तो यहां गाड़ी में उसके साथ आए उक्त लोगों ने उसकी गाड़ी के सीसे व आगे के पट्टे तोड़कर उसके भाई का मर्डर कर दिया और उसके पिता के फोन नंबर पर फोन कर झगड़ा होने तथा अशोक की मौत हो जाने की जानकारी दी जो उनकी सोची-समझी चाल थी। फोन भी उनके भाई के फोन से ही किया गया। जब वे मौके पर पहुंचे तो आराेपी उसके भाई के शव को पिकअप में डालकर नांगल सिरोही के पास आते मिले। नगर के सरकारी अस्पताल आने पर उन्होंने देखा कि उसके भाई के मुंह से खून से सना था और पैर की जांघ फटी हुई थी। आरोपियों से पूछने पर उन्होंने मनगढ़त कहानी बताई कि पिकअप को 8-10 कैंपर सवार लोगों ने रोककर मारपीट शुरु की तो उसका भाई जान बचाकर भाग रहा था इस दौरान डिवाइडर पार करने लगा तो सामने से आते एक वाहन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी और मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब वे मौके पर गए तो वहां केवल उसके भाई के जूते मिले, दुर्घटना के अन्य कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिले। आरोपियों के कोई चोट नहीं आना, वाहन के नंबर नोट ना करना, सब सोची-समझी साजिश के तहत हुआ है। आरोपी पुलिस से मिलकर मर्डर को हादसे में बदलना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री से न्याय की गुहार लगाते हुए आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें