पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना वायरस:16 दिन से नहीं आए 50 से कम केस, 86 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में एक्टिव केस 679, इनमें 634 होम आइसोलेट, 41 अस्पतालों में

जिले में कोरोना वायरस की थम नहीं रही है। पिछले 16 दिन के दौरान एक बार भी 50 से कम मामले नहीं आए। इनमें भी सिर्फ एक ही बार 60 से कम 58 केस 24 अक्टूबर को रहे हैं। जबकि बाकी दिनों में पॉजिटिव मिल रहे केसों की संख्या 60 से ज्यादा ही है। मंगलवार को 86 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 8 हजार के निकट पहुंच गया। अभी तक 93072 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 7999 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 7283 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और अब तक 37 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 679 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें 41 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में व 4 जिला कोविड केयर सैंटर में एडमिट हैं, जबकि 634 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। कुल केस में 84456 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है तथा शेष 617 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

राहत... 95 मरीज ठीक भी हुए
मेडिकल हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार मंगलवार को नए मिले 86 केस में सबसे अधिक 32 रेवाड़ी शहरी क्षेत्र से हैं। जबकि 11 केस धारूहेड़ा, 7-7 बावल व जाटूसाना, 6 निमोठ, 2-2 कोसली, खोरी, पैहराजवास, रसगण तथा एक-एक केस भटेड़ा, बधराना, कोनसीवास, कालूवास, नंदरामपुर बास, नांगल पठानी, नठेड़ा, गामड़ी, निखरी, शेखपुर शिकारपुरा, खरखड़ा, जैतडावास, भगवानपुर, खेड़ा व बेरली कलां से संबंधित हैं। मंगलवार को 95 मरीज ठीक भी हुए, जिनमें 46 रेवाड़ी शहर, 18 धारूहेड़ा, 12 बावल, 2-2 कोसली, खलियावास, सुलखा, भुरथल जाट तथा एक-एक केस आसमपुर, चीताडूंगरा, ढालियावास, दिदौली, खालेटा, मोहदीनपुर, नयागांव, पातुहेड़ा, जाहिदपुर, एसपी रेजिडेंट व आसियाकी से हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें