एड़मिशन ओपन:सैनिक स्कूल में अब लड़कियां भी पढ़ेंगी, छठी में प्रवेश के लिए 19 नवम्बर तक करें आवेदन

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सैनिक स्कूल में दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। नए सत्र में दाखिले के लिए 19 नवंबर तक प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन किया जा सकता है। सैनिक स्कूल रेवाड़ी के प्रिंसिपल कर्नल एस.धर ने बताया कि रेवाड़ी के सैनिक स्कूल में कक्षा छठी में लड़कों के साथ ही अब लड़कियां भी अब प्रवेश ले सकेंगी। लड़कियों के लिए 10 सीटें निर्धारित की गई है, वहीं 75 सीटें लड़कों के लिए फिलहाल रखी गई है।

सैनिक स्कूल में सिर्फ लड़कों को ही दाखिला दिया जाता था, लेकिन अब लड़कियों के लिए भी इनमें दाखिला दिया जाएगा। जो बेटियां सैन्य अधिकारी बनकर देश की सेवा करने का सपना देखती है उनके लिए यह अच्छा अवसर है। महिलाओं की सेना में भागीदारी बढ़ रही है, जिसको देखते हुए यह कदम उठाया गया है।

अधिक जानकारी के लिए आवेदक स्कूल की वेबसाइट www.aissee.nta.nic.in पर जानकारी ले सकते हैं तथा 19 नवंबर 2020 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

