पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विद्युत बिलिंग:अब छोटे औद्योगिक कनेक्शनों पर भी एएमआर मीटर लगेंगे, सीधे बिलिंग सिस्टम में जाएगी खपत हुई यूनिट

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के झज्जर रोड स्थित 220 केवी सब स्टेशन की फाइल फोटो।
  • गड़बड़ी रोकने की दिशा में निगम का कदम...डिवाइस के माध्यम से निगम के हिसार बिलिंग सेंटर से जोड़े गए हैं मीटर

बिलिंग संबंधित शिकायतों को कम करने के लिए बिजली निगम की तरफ से जिला में छोटी औद्योगिक इकाइयां जिनके पास एलटी कनेक्शन है, वहां पर भी एएमआर (ऑटोमेटिक मीटर रीडिंग) श्रेणी के मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। जल्द ही सभी एलटी कनेक्शन पर मीटर लगाने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा जो कि सीधे बिलिंग सिस्टम से जुड़े हुए होंगे। ऐसे में निगम कर्मचारियों को भी इन कनेक्शनों से जुड़े मीटरों की रीडिंग के लिए भी मौके पर जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

बिजली निगम की तरफ से इस प्रोजेक्ट की शुरूआत गुड़गांव एवं फरीदाबाद में की गई थी। चूंकि वहां से बड़ी औद्योगिक इकाइयों के साथ एचटी एवं एलटी कनेक्शनों की संख्या काफी अधिक है। ऐसे में वहां पर निगम की तरफ से आर-एपीडीआरपी (रिस्ट्रक्चर्ड एक्सीलेरेटेड पावर डेवलपमेंट एंड रिफार्म प्रोग्राम) के तहत ये मीटर लगाए थे।

इन मीटरों में ऑटोमेटिक मीटर रीडिंग सिस्टम के लिए एक डिवाइस लगी हुई है जो कि जीपीएस के जरिए सीधे बिलिंग रूम से जुड़ी हुई है। वहां पर इस प्रोजेक्ट के पूरी तरह से कामयाब होने के बाद अब जिला में भी उसी तर्ज पर एएमआर मीटर लगाए गए हैं। निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार जिला में लगभग 500 के लगभग एचटी कनेक्शन है जिन पर यह मीटर लगाए जा चुके हैं।

ऐसे में निगम के लिए सबसे बड़ी सुविधा यह हो गई है कि मैन पॉवर की कमी की स्थिति में इस श्रेणी के मीटरों की रीडिंग दर्ज करने के लिए कर्मचारियों को मौके पर भेजने की जरूरत नहीं है। जीपीएस सिस्टम की वजह से तय अवधि तक की रीडिंग सीधे बिलिंग सिस्टम में अपडेट हो जाती है। एचटी कनेक्शनों के बाद निगम की तरफ से एलटी कनेक्शनों पर भी इस तरह के यह मीटर लगाए जाने की शुरूआत की जा रही है।

नहीं कर सकेंगे छेड़छाड़

जीपीएस लगने के बाद यदि कोई उपभोक्ता इन मीटरों से किसी भी तरह की छेड़छाड़ करता है तो भी इसका मैसेज सर्वर रूम में मिल जाएगा। इससे निगम कर्मचारियों को इस बात का भी पता चल जाएगा। किसी अन्य तकनीकी का भी उपयोग करने की स्थिति में मीटर बंद हो जाएगा जिससे इसकी रीडिंग दर्ज नहीं होने की स्थिति में कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंचकर इसकी जांच कर सकता है।

11 केवी फीडरों पर भी लगाए, हो रहा है आकलन
निगम की तरफ से जिला में तमाम 11 केवी फीडरों पर भी अब यह मीटर लगाए दिए गए हैं। इनका भी सर्वर हिसार में बनाया हुआ है जो कि निगम का मुख्यालय है। ऐसे में निगम के न केवल उच्चाधिकारी भी सप्लाई की जाने वाली बिजली और उससे मिलने वाली बिलिंग पर भी नजर रख रहे हैं। ऐसे में जिस फीडर में लाइन लॉस ज्यादा है उन गांवों में कार्रवाई करते हुए चोरी पकड़ी जाती है।

एलटी कनेक्शनों पर भी की जाएगी शुरुआत : एसई
सर्कल में एचटी कनेक्शनों के साथ 11 केवी फीडरों पर यह एएमआर मीटर लगाए जा चुके हैं। अब इनके बाद एलटी कनेक्शनों पर भी ये मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। इससे न केवल बिलिंग से जुड़ी समस्याएं पूरी तरह से समाप्त होगी अपितु बिजली चोरी पर भी पूरी तरह से अंकुश लग जाएगा।
-पीके चौहान, एसई, रेवाड़ी सर्कल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें