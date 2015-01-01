पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनों का इलेक्ट्रिक युग:अब एक घंटे में तय होगा रेवाड़ी से दिल्ली का सफर, 10 दिन बाद चार इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेनें दौड़ेंगी

रेवाड़ी20 मिनट पहले
  • नए साल से पहले ही शुरू हो जाएगा दिल्ली से अजमेर तक इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन का सफर

शहर से दिल्ली सहित जयपुर व अजमेर का ट्रेन के जरिए सफर बेहद सुगम होने वाला है। दिल्ली-जयपुर-अजमेर तक के ट्रैक का इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन का काम पूरा होने के बाद रेलवे की तरफ से 10 दिन बाद इस रूट की चार ट्रेनों में इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाए जा रहे हैं।

इसके पश्चात एक्सप्रेस सहित अन्य पैसेंजर ट्रेनों में भी इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाया जाएगा। इसका सबसे अधिक फायदा शहर से दिल्ली आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों को मिलेगा और दिल्ली का सफर 1 घंटे में तय हो जाएगा। दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी होते हुए अजमेर तक दो रेलवे ट्रैक हैं जिसमें एक ट्रैक अलवर-जयपुर होते हुए हैं। वहीं दूसरा ट्रैक नारनौल-फुलेरा होते हुए हैं। दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी तक का ट्रैक वर्ष 2018 में ही इलेक्ट्रिक हो चुका है जबकि वाया नारनौल तक के ट्रैक का काम भी इसी साल में पूरा हो गया है। अलवर से बांदीकुई तक का ट्रैक पहले सिंगल था जिसका पहले दोहरीकरण किया गया और नवंबर माह में इसके इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन का भी काम पूरा किया जा चुका है। 29 नवंबर को रेल मंत्री पीयुष गोयल अलवर के ढिंगावड़ा स्टेशन से इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना कर चुके हैं, जिसके बाद इस रूट पर इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन के संचालन की सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण हो चुकी है।

अजमेर तक की चार ट्रेनों का प्रस्ताव, जल्द अप्रूवल मिलेगी: उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे मंडल जयपुर की तरफ से मंत्रालय को चार ट्रेनों का प्रस्ताव भेजा जा चुका है जिस पर जल्द ही अप्रूवल मिलने की संभावना है। इसमें फिलहाल वही ट्रेन रहेगी जिनका संचालन अजमेर तक होता है। हालांकि अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अभी अप्रूवल नहीं मिलने तक नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया जा सकता है लेकिन इनकी मंजूरी आगामी 10 दिन के अंदर मिलने की पूरी संभावना है। इसी के साथ ही इन ट्रेनों में इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगा दिया जाएगा।

डबल डेकर को चलाना था लेकिन यात्री नहीं मिली: रेलवे की तरफ से सबसे पहले जयपुर-दिल्ली के बीच संचालित होने वाली डबल डेकर में इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाने की थी लेकिन फिलहाल कम यात्री होने की वजह से इसका संचालन रद्द किया हुआ है। ऐसे में इसका संचालन अगले साल से ही संभव हैं। इसको देखते हुए अन्य ट्रेनों में अब इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाए जाएंगे। फिलहाल रेलवे दिल्ली से अजमेर वाया नारनौल चलने वाली जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाया हुआ है। वहीं जयपुर से इलाहाबाद के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन में डिवीजन का पहला इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाया जा चुका है।

यूं घटेगा सफर का समय- पैसेंजर 80, एक्सप्रेस 105 किमी रफ्तार से चलेंगी
रेलवे अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पैसेंजर ट्रेन के डीजल इंजन की औसत रफ्तार 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की होती है जबकि इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन में यह रफ्तार बढ़कर 65 से 70 किमी प्रति घंटा हो जाती है। दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी की दूरी 80 किमी है। डीजल इंजन को यह दूरी तय करने में लगभग 2 घंटे का समय लग जाता है। इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन द्वारा यह दूरी लगभग 1 घंटा में ही तय कर ली जाएगी। वहीं एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों की बात करें तो उनमें इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन की रफ्तार औसत 105 किमी प्रति घंटा की होती है। जबकि डीजल इंजन की रफ्तार औसत 80 किमी प्रति घंटा की होती है। एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन द्वारा दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी का सफर लगभग 50 मिनट में ही तय कर लिया जाएगा। फिलहाल पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद है ऐसे में जब पैसेंजर ट्रेन ट्रैक पर आएंगी तब रेवाड़ी-दिल्ली के बीच सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए बड़ा तोहफा होगा।

चार ट्रेनों के संचालन की है योजना : जनसंपर्क अधिकारी
अजमेर तक हमारा रूट पूरी तरह से इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेनों के संचालन के लिए तैयार है। फिलहाल कोविड की वजह से ट्रेनों का संचालन कम संख्या में हो रहा है जिसको देखते हुए चार ट्रेनों में ही इलेक्ट्रिक इंजनों को लगाने की अप्रूवल मांगी हुई है। संभावना है कि आगामी 10 दिनों में इस पर निर्णय हो जाएगा। फिलहाल दिल्ली-अजमेर जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस को इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन लगाया जा चुका है। - लेफ्टिनेंट शशि किरण, मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी, जयपुर डिवीजन।

