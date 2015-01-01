पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी को शिकायत:एफसी की रोक के बावजूद नंबरदार का काम करने का आरोप

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नंबरदार ने कहा कि अदालत के आदेश पर पुन: किया है उनका चयन, पुराने आदेश निष्प्रभावी

जिला के गांव चिल्हड़ निवासी हरीश कुमार ने उपायुक्त को शिकायत देकर नंबरदार बलराम पर वित्तायुक्त की तरफ से उन पर कार्य रोक के आदेश बावजूद संबंधित कामकाज करने का आरोप लगाया है। शिकायककर्ता ने कहा कि इस मामले में एफसी कोर्ट का स्टे होने के बाद भी प्रशासन की तरफ से कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

हरीश कुमार ने बताया कि वर्ष 2017 में उन्होंने चयन को लेकर सवाल उठाते हुए पंचायतीराज विभाग के वित्तायुक्त को शिकायत दी थी। इस शिकायत के बाद एफसी की तरफ मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए 31 मई 2017 में एफसी कोर्ट की तरफ से स्टे के आदेश दिए थे।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि इसके बाद नंबरदार की तरफ से पिछले तीन साल से उसी पद पर काम करते हुए तमाम राजस्व एवं डॉक्यूमेंट वेरीफिकेशन का काम किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में उन्होंने अक्टूबर माह में भी शिकायत दी थी जिसके बाद भी प्रशासन की तरफ से उनके काम करने पर रोक नहीं लगाई है।

पुन: हो चुकी है प्रक्रिया, अब कोई स्टे नहीं : नंबरदार
चिल्लड़ के नंबरदार बलराम ने बताया कि एफसी के आदेशों के खिलाफ उन्होंने पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में अपील की थी। इसके बाद अदालत की तरफ से मामले में उपायुक्त को तय नियमों के अनुसार नंबरदार चयन का आदेश दिया था।

उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप महज इतना है कि नंबरदार के पद के लिए मुनादी नहीं कराई गई थी जबकि वह इस पद के लिए आवेदनकर्ता भी नहीं था। उपायुक्त की तरफ से इसके पश्चात पुन: भी उन्हीं का चयन किया था।

