विरोध:आईएमए के आह्वान पर डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी रखी बंद, बोले- मिक्सोपैथी को रोका जाए

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी में एचसीएमएस एसोसिएशन का भी आईएमए की हड़ताल को समर्थन। रेवाड़ी में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने रखी हड़ताल।
  • आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के बाद से विरोध

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) द्वारा शुक्रवार को हड़ताल की गई। आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने को लेकर आईएमए द्वारा यह विरोध किया गया। निजी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी बंद रखी गई। इस दौरान मरीजों को भी वापस लौटना पड़ा। हालांकि आपातकालीन सेवाएं प्रभावित नहीं करने से हालात नहीं बिगड़े और ज्यादा परेशानियां नहीं रही।

एसोसिएशन ने सरकार से उक्त नोटिफिकेशन को वापस लिए जाने की मांग उठाई। आईएमए का कहना है कि हम किसी चिकित्सा पद्धति के खिलाफ नहीं है। मगर हमारा तर्क है कि सभी पद्धतियां शुद्ध की जाएं। चाहे आयुष हो, आयुर्वेद हो या अन्य पद्धति, मगर उच्च शिक्षा अपनी-अपनी पद्धति में ही की जाए। एमएस जनरल सर्जन के नाम से लोगों को भ्रमित नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। आईएमए की मांग है कि मिक्सोपैथी रोकी जाए।

आईएमए का एचसीएमएस एसोसिएशन ने किया समर्थन
एचसीएमएस एसोसिएशन ने भी भी आईएमए की हड़ताल का समर्थन किया है। हालांकि सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी चालू रखी। ओपीडी के बाद चिकित्सकों ने एकत्रित होकर समर्थन किया। एचसीएमएस एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अनिल यादव व उपप्रधान डॉ. रणवीर ने कहा कि हम आयुर्वेद का सम्मान करते हैं तथा हजारों साल पुरानी इस पद्धति पर गर्व है। लेकिन आयुर्वेद के अनुसंधान को बढ़ावा देने की बजाय इसके साथ आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति को मिलाया जा रहा है। इससे आयुर्वेद का मूल स्वरूप गायब हो जाएगा।

नारनौल में निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर भी रहे हड़ताल पर
नारनौल | सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद के डॉक्‍टरों को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत दिए जाने के विरोध में कई निजी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों ने सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक अपने अस्पताल एवं क्लीनिकों में ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रखीं। वहीं यहां के सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में सामान्य दिनों की तरह कामकाज चला।

चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के चलते निजी अस्पतालों में उपचार के लिए आए मरीजों को या तो बिना उपचार लिए वापस लौटना पड़ा या फिर सरकारी अस्पतालों में जाकर उपचार लेना पड़ा। इसके चलते सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में आज सरकारी अस्पताल में मरीजों की ज्यादा भीड़ देखने को मिली।

बता दें कि सरकार ने हाल ही में आयुर्वेद के डॉक्‍टर्स को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत दी है। इसके अलावा सरकार ने एमबीबीएस डिग्री की नई पॉलिसी में एमबीबीएस करने वाले डाक्टरों को पांच साल तक सरकारी अस्पतालों में अपनी सेवाएं देने तथा एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई के लिए भारी भरकम फीस अदा करने का प्रावधान किया है।

