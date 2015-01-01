पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:मारपीट कर बाइक छीनने के मामले में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने छीनी गई मोटर साईकिल भी बरामद की

थाना मॉडल टाउन के अंतर्गत सेक्टर-3 चौकी पुलिस ने मोटर साइकिल चालक के साथ मारपीट करके मोटर साइकिल छीनने के मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी के कब्जे से छीनी गई मोटर साइकिल भी बरामद कर ली है। गिरफ्तार किये गए आरोपी की पहचान राजगढ़ निवासी गोविन्द के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि चनेन्द्र सिंह निवासी उल्हेतापुल जिला बरेली यूपी ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी।

शिकायत में बताया कि वह साधुशाह नगर में किराए पर रहता है। 10 नवम्बर को वह और उसका साथी रूपलाल मोटर साइकिल पर बैठकर सेक्टर 4 से मजदूरी करने के लिये गांव बूढपुर जा रहे थे। जब वे अग्रसेन चौक के नजदीक थोड़ा पहले सरकुलर रोड़ पर पहुंचे तो एक व्यक्ति ने उनकी मोटर साइकिल को रुकवाया और उनके साथ थप्पड़ मुक्के से मारपीट करके उनकी मोटर साइकिल छीनकर भाग गया।

सेक्टर-3 पुलिस चाैकी ने शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज करते हुए कुछ ही समय में आरोपी का सुराग लगा लिया। आरोपी गोविन्द निवासी राजगढ़ को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है तथा उसके कब्जा से छीनी गई मोटर साइकिल भी बरामद कर ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें