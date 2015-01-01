पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध शराब बेचने के मामले में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार, आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
सीआईए धारूहेड़ा पुलिस ने अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके कब्ज़ा से 21 बोतल 1 अद्धा अवैध शराब बरामद की है। गिरफ्तार किये गए आरोपी की पहचान पदैयावास निवासी कृष्ण कुमार के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस से जांचकर्ता ने बताया कि पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि कृष्ण कुमार निवासी पदैयावास अवैध शराब बेचने का धंधा करता है।

जो शुक्रवार को भी एक कंपनी के पीछे दीवार के पास नेपाली कॉलोनी के पास खाली जगह में एक कट्टे में शराब रखकर बेच रहा है। पुलिस ने रेड की गई तो वहां पर एक व्यक्ति कट्टे के साथ खड़ा दिखा जो पुलिस को देख कर भागने लगा।

तब पुलिस ने उस व्यक्ति को काबू करके उसका नाम पता पूछा तो उसने अपना नाम कृष्ण कुमार बताया। उसके पास रखे कट्टे को चैक किया तो उसमें 21 बोतल 1 अद्धा अवैध शराब बरामद हुई। आरोपी के खिलाफ थाना धारूहेड़ा में आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज करके आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

