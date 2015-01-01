पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काउंसिलिंग की तैयारी:बीएड,एमएड कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • योग्य अभ्यर्थी विवरण-पुस्तिका अनुसार ऑनलाइन भरने व स्वयं को काउंसिलिंग के लिए कर सकते हैं पंजीकृत

इंदिरा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय मीरपुर से संबंद्ध जिला रेवाड़ी व महेंद्रगढ़ के 67 बीएड और 9 एमएड महाविद्यालयों में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए दाखिले की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गई। दाखिले से संबंधित सभी प्रक्रिया विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर उपलब्ध है। योग्य अभ्यर्थी विवरण-पुस्तिका अनुसार ऑनलाइन भरने और स्वयं को काउंसलिंग के लिए पंजीकृत कर सकते हैं।

दाखिले से संबंधित जरूरी सूचना

  1. सामान्य कैटेगरी के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन-कम-पंजीकरण काउंसलिंग फीस 1000 रुपए तथा एससी, बीसी (नॉन क्रीमी लेयर), डिफरंटली ऐबल्ड पर्सन के लिए 625 रुपए की फीस निर्धारित की गई है। दाखिला फीस केवल ऑनलाइन माध्यम से भरनी होगी।
  2. राजकीय/ अराजकीय महाविद्यालयों में बीएड के दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की प्रारम्भ तिथि 20 नवंबर से शुरू होकर अंतिम तिथि 28 नवंबर निर्धारित की गई है।
  3. स्व-पोषित वित्तीय महाविद्यालयों में बीएड के दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की प्रारम्भ तिथि 20 नवम्बर से शुरू होकर अन्तिम तिथि 11 दिसम्बर निर्धारित की गई है।
  4. एमएड में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की प्रारम्भ तिथि 27 नवम्बर और अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसम्बर निर्धारित की गई है।
  5. अभ्यर्थी ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण तकनीकी सहायता के लिए ई-मेल आईडी webmaster@igu.ac.in तथा विकास (दूरभाष संख्या-9416184827) और योगेश (दूरभाष संख्या-9813613156) के माध्यम से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। दाखिले या विवरण-पुस्तिका के बारे में सामान्य जानकारी के लिए दूरभाष संख्या 01274-248753 या विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर लॉग इन करके प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
  6. इसी क्रम में काउंसलिंग से संबंधित सूचना के बारे में डॉ. विजय सिंह (दूरभाष संख्या-9812606016) और डॉ. जसविन्द्र (दूरभाष संख्या-9896117311) पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
  7. दाखिले व फीस से संबंधित अधिक जानकारी के लिए अभ्यर्थी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर उपलब्ध विवरण-पुस्तिका के माध्यम से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
  8. यह भी महत्वपूर्ण
  9. दाखिले से संबंधित कोई परिवर्तन, शुद्धिपत्र, नोटिस व सूचना विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर अपलोड की जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें