महेंद्रगढ़ रोड पर आफत का फाटक:महेंद्रगढ़ और बेरली रोड पर 3 साल से ओवरब्रिज मंजूरी, मगर रेलवे ने अटकाए

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हरियाणा सड़क एवं पुल विकास निगम की तरफ से दो बार प्रस्ताव के बाद भी रेलवे की न तो हां और न ही ना
  • अब तीसरी बार प्रस्ताव भेजने की तैयार पर राजनीतिक दखल भी जरूरी

शहर के महेंद्रगढ़ एवं बेरली कलां रोड पर स्थित रेलवे के फाटक पिछले एक दशक में लोगों के लिए बड़ी मुसीबत बने हुए हैं। नारनौल ट्रैक पर हर साल बढ़ते रेल यातायात की वजह से यह फाटक अब हर घंटे बाद बंद होता है,बावजूद इसके यहां पर ओवरब्रिज को लेकर रेलवे का अभी ख्याल तक नहीं है।

रेलवे अधिकारियों द्वारा शहर की इस बड़ी समस्या को पूरी तरह से नजर अंदाज किया जा रहा है,जिसकी वजह से हर रोज यहां पर लोगों को घंटों तक जाम से जूझना पड़ता है। रेलवे के नियमों के अनुसार जिस रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज का प्रस्ताव होता है उसके लिए पहले रेलवे बोर्ड की अनुमति होती है। इसके बाद अपने हिस्से पर निर्माण के लिए रेलवे की तरफ से जनरल एलाइमेंट डिजाइन तैयार किया जाता है।

जीएडी तैयार होने के बाद राज्य की एजेंसी को तमाम अन्य औपचारिकताएं पूरी करनी होती है। इसी आधार पर रेलवे की तरफ से जीएडी को मंजूरी दी जाती है। जीएडी की अप्रुवल के बाद ही संबंधित रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज बनाया जाता है।

शहर के इन दोनों मार्गों पर यातायात का अधिक दबाव होने के कारण हरियाणा सड़क एवं पुल विकास निगम की तरफ से वर्ष 2017 में नारनौल रेलवे ट्रैक क क्रॉसिंग नंबर-3 और महेंद्रगढ़ रेलवे ट्रैक के क्रॉसिंग नंबर-59 का संयुक्त ओवरब्रिज बनाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया था। चूंकि रेलवे क्रॉसिंग की वजह से रेलवे बोर्ड की तरफ से स्वीकृति पहले जरूरी है।

पुल विकास निगम की तरफ से इसके लिए जीएडी को मंजूरी देने के लिए अभी तक दो बार प्रस्ताव भेजा जा चुका है। इस पर अभी तक रेलवे अधिकारियों से विचार-विमर्श के पश्चात भी उनकी तरफ से अप्रूवल को आश्वासन तो दिए गए।

लेकिन अभी तक तीन साल बीतने पर जीएडी को मंजूर नहीं किया गया है। पहले दो बार गए प्रस्तावों के बाद अब निगम की तरफ से एक बार फिर नए सिरे से उच्चाधिकारियों से पत्राचार करने के बाद जीएडी की मंजूरी के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजने की तैयार की जा रही है।

यहां अड़ रहा है पेंच, राजनीतिक दखल जरूरी
रेलवे के आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि रेलवे की तरफ से ओवरब्रिज से संबंधित मंजूरी के लिए एक साल की अवधि में किए जाने वाले कार्य के लिए पिंक बुक तैयार की जाती है। यह बुक रेलवे बोर्ड के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा तैयार की जाती है जिसमें साल में होने वाले कार्यों को शामिल किया जाता है।

मंडल स्तर के अधिकारियों के लिए यहां पर ही बड़ी दिक्कत है कि वे बगैर इस पिंक बुक में शामिल काम को मंजूरी नहीं दे सकते हैं। महेंद्रगढ़ व बेरली रोड के इस ओवरब्रिज का प्रस्ताव जाने के बाद भी रेलवे की तरफ से इसमें अभी तक पिंक बुक में शामिल नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में मंडल स्तर पर तैयार होने वाली जीएडी को अप्रूवल नहीं मिल रही है। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि राजनीतिक दखल से ही इसे मंजूरी दिलाई जाए।

इधर-हर दिन की परेशानी हर घंटे बाद होता है फाटक
रेवाड़ी-नारनौल-फुलेरा रूट रेलवे का मॉल कॉरिडोर भी है। ऐसे में इस रूट पर मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन अधिक है क्योंकि रेवाड़ी-अलवर-जयपुर ट्रैक पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों की संख्या अधिक होने से मुंबई सहित अन्य हिस्सों के लिए मालगाड़ी इसी रूट से जाती है।

अब कोविड के बाद से इस रूट पर मालगाड़ियों की संख्या तीन गुणा तक हो गई है। इसकी वजह से औसतन हर घंटे बाद फाटक बंद होता है। दोनों रूटों पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव अधिक होने की वजह से लंबी कतार लग जाती है।

हमने दो बार प्रस्ताव भेजा, अब फिर भेजेंगे पर मंजूरी नहीं : डीजीएम
निगम की तरफ से इन दोनों रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर वर्ष 2017 में ही ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण को मंजूरी दे दी गई थी, लेकिन अभी तक रेलवे की तरफ से जीएडी को मंजूरी नहीं दी गई है। हम पहले भी दो बार प्रस्ताव भेज चुके हैं, लेकिन उनकी तरफ से केवल आश्वासन ही दिया जाता है।

अब तीसरी बार के लिए वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से चर्चा के साथ पत्राचार भी किया है, जिस पर उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है। हमारी तरफ से जल्द ही तीसरी बार प्रस्ताव भेज दिया जाएगा। रेलवे की मंजूरी के बाद ही ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण होगा।
- सतेन्द्र सिंह श्योराणा, डीजीएम पुल एवं विकास निगम लिमिटेड

