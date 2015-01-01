पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी तैयारियां:तय स्थानों पर ही पोस्टर-बैनर चस्पा करें प्रत्याशी लाउड स्पीकर व वाहनों के लिए अनुमति जरूरी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक लेते ऑब्जर्वर।
  • चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त ऑब्जर्वर ने ली बैठक, जरूरी दिशानिर्देश दिए

नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी व नगर पालिका धारूहेड़ा के होने वाले आम चुनावों के लिए नियुक्त ऑब्जर्वर पंकज यादव व डॉ. हनीफ कुरैशी ने संयुक्त रूप से राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों एवं चुनाव प्रक्रिया से जुड़े अधिकारियों के साथ जिला सचिवालय सभागार में बैठक की।

आब्जर्वर पंकज यादव ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार चुनाव आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना सभी राजनैतिक दलों व उम्मीदवारों द्वारा की जानी सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न करवाने में सभी का सहयोग जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी राजनैतिक दल या उम्मीदवार को चुनाव से संबंधित कोई शिकायत या समस्या है, तो वह अपनी बात हमारे सामने रख सकते है।

ऑब्जर्वर डॉ. हनीफ कुरैशी ने कहा कि संविधान कानून नोटिफिकेशन के हिसाब से चलते हैं और चुनाव आयोग के नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार ही नगर परिषद व नगर पालिका को चुनाव कार्य को सम्पन्न करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया के दौरान जिले में कानून व्यवस्था की पूरी स्थिति पर नजर रखी जाएगी, ताकि चुनाव कार्य निष्पक्ष व स्वतंत्र ढंग से हो सकें।

बैठक के उपरांत ऑब्जर्वर्स ने जिले में बनाए गए रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों के कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण भी किया। इस मौके पर एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल, सीईओ जिला परिषद त्रिलोक चंद, एसडीएम कोसली कुशल कटारिया, सीटीएम संजीव कुमार, खर्च आब्जर्वर डीईटीसी सेल टैक्स आदित्येंद्र सिंह, डीईटीसी आबकारी प्रियंका यादव, डीआरओ विजय यादव, ईओ एमसी अभय सिंह, चुनाव कानूनगो सुनील डांगी, डीआईओ सुनील कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी तथा राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों में भाजपा के अशोक मुदगिल, कांग्रेस के मास्टर रामानंद, इनेलो के एडवोकेट रजवंत डहीनवाल, बीएसपी के रणजीत सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

ऑब्जर्वर से इन नंबर पर कर सकते हैं संपर्क
सामान्य ऑब्जर्वर पंकज यादव से 01274-221222 व मोबाइल नंबर 7206897645 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ऑब्जर्वर डॉ. हनीफ कुरैशी से 01274-221223 व मोबाइल नंबर 7206877646 तथा खर्च ऑब्जर्वर आदित्येंद्र सिंह से 7206837646 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

चुनाव खर्च की रहेगी पूरी निगरानी
डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने बैठक में ऑब्जर्वर्स का स्वागत करते हुए पूरी चुनाव प्रक्रिया के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी प्रदान की। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनावी खर्च के संबंध में ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किए गए हँ जो उम्मीदवारों द्वारा चुनाव के दौरान किए गए खर्चों की पूरी निगरानी रखेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सम्पत्ति विरूपण के नियमों की भी पूरी पालना की जाए तथा निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही पोस्टर-बैनर चस्पा किए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि लाउड स्पीकर व वाहनों की अनुमति लेकर ही प्रयोग किया जाएं। चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत 16 दिसंबर तक नामांकन का कार्य (13 दिसम्बर को छोड़कर) किया जाएगा।

