पेंशनर्स:पेंशनर्स खजाना कार्यालय में जमा कराएं जीवन प्रमाण पत्र

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पारिवारिक पेंशनर्स को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ सत्यापित नॉन मैरिज प्रमाण पत्र भी कराना होगा जमा
  • जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ सत्यापित नॉन मैरिज (दूसरी शादी नहीं की हुई) प्रमाण पत्र भी जमा कराना होगा

ऐसे (सेवानिवृत) पेंशनर्स जो जिला खजाना कार्यालय से पेंशन प्राप्त कर रहे हैं केवल वे पेंशनर्स ही नवंबर माह में अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र सक्षम अधिकारी से प्रमाणित करवाकर जिला खजाना कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं।

जिला खजाना अधिकारी एसवी लांबा ने बताया कि पेंशनरों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ अपना मूल पीपीओ तथा एक ओरिजनल पहचान पत्र (आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड आदि) के साथ इनकी फोटो प्रति अपने साथ लेकर आना अनिवार्य है, ताकि बाद में उन्हें किसी परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि पारिवारिक पेंशनर्स को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ सत्यापित नॉन मैरिज (दूसरी शादी नहीं की हुई) प्रमाण पत्र भी जमा कराना होगा।

यह रहेगा सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाने का शेड्यूल
लांबा ने बताया कि 4 नवंबर को ए, बी, सी, डी व ई अक्षर नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 5 व 6 नवंबर को एफ, जी, एच, आई व जे नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 9 व 10 नवंबर को के, एल, एम, एन, ओ, पी व क्यू नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 11 व 12 नवंबर को आर व एस नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 13, 16 व 17 नवंबर को टी, यू, वी, डब्ल्यू, एक्स, वाई व जेड नाम के अक्षर वाले पेंशनर्स खजाना कार्यालय में आकर अपने-अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जीवन प्रमाण पत्र का फार्मेट जिला खजाना कार्यालय से प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने पेंशनर्स से आह्वान किया कि वे इस दौरान कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर फेस मास्क लगाकर आएं और हैंड सेनिटाइजर व दो गज की दूरी व अन्य सभी आवश्यक नियमों की पालना सुनिश्चित करें।

