पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:पेंशनर्स को खजाना कार्यालय में जमा करवाने होंगे अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला कोषाधिकारी एसवी लांबा ने बताया कि सभी (सेवानिवृत्त) पेंशनर नवंबर माह में अपने-अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र सक्षम अधिकारी से प्रमाणित करवाकर जिला खजाना कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि पेंशनरों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ अपना मूल पीपीओ तथा एक ओरिजनल पहचान पत्र (आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड आदि) के साथ इनकी फोटो प्रति अपने साथ लाना अनिवार्य है, ताकि बाद में उन्हें किसी परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े।

यह रहेगा जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करवाने का शेड्यूल
जिला खजाना अधिकारी लांबा ने बताया कि 2 से 4 नवंबर तक ए, बी, सी, डी व ई अक्षर नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 5 व 6 नवंबर को एफ, जी, एच, आई व जे नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 9 व 10 नवंबर को के, एल, एम, एन, ओ, पी व क्यू नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 11 व 12 नवंबर को आर व एस नाम वाले पेंशनर्स, 13, 16 व 17 नवंबर को टी, यू, वी, डब्ल्यू, एक्स, वाई व जेड नाम के अक्षर वाले पेंशनर्स खजाना कार्यालय में आकर अपने-अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करवा सकते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि जीवन प्रमाण पत्र का फार्मेट जिला खजाना कार्यालय से प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने पेंशनधारकों से आह्वान किया कि वे इस दौरान कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर फेस मास्क लगाकर आएं और हैंड सेनिटाइजर व दो गज की दूरी व अन्य सभी आवश्यक नियमों की पालना सुनिश्चित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें