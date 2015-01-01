पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन:गुजरात-पंजाब से खेड़ा बॉर्डर पहुंच रहे लोग साथ लेकर चल रहे 3-4 महीने का राशन

रेवाड़ी40 मिनट पहले
शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बाॅर्डर पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों समेत डटे किसान।
  • 100 मी. से बढ़कर 600-700 मी. तक फैला काफिला

केंद्र सरकार के 3 कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन जारी है। तीसरे दिन भी दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे स्थित जयसिंहपुर खेड़ा व शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शनकारी जमे हुए हैं। अनिश्चितकालीन घोषित किए गए धरने पर पंजाब से गुजरात तक के लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों समेत कई अन्य गाड़ियों में भरकर लोग पहुंचे। तेजी से बढ़ती किसान संगठनों की संख्या के चलते 100 मीटर में फैला प्रदर्शनकारियों का जमावड़ा 600-700 मीटर तक पहुंच चुका है। लोग राशन तक साथ लेकर चल रहे हैं।

हाईवे से जयपुर की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को पुल के नीचे से शाहजहांपुर-रेवाड़ी रोड पर डायवर्ट किया गया है। यहां से कुछ किलोमीटर चलने के बाद ट्रैफिक को आगे हाईवे की ओर से मुड़ने का विकल्प दिया गया है। मगर बड़ी चिंता ये है कि खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर जिस जगह बेरिकेडिंग की गई है, वहां से यह ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन एक किलोमीटर की दूरी पर ही है। ऐसे में यदि लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ती है तो कहीं इस डायवर्सन वाले रोड को भी भी बंद करने की नौबत न आ जाए। जिले की सीमा में धारा-144 लागू है, मगर डायवर्सन के पास का कुछ हिस्सा राजस्थान में आता है। वहां किसी तरह की रोकटोक नहीं होने का खामियाजा ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

सीमाओं में बंधी पुलिस
सरकारें अलग होने से दोनों राज्यों की पुलिस का नजरिया भी किसानों को लेकर अलग-अलग है। रविवार को किसान शाहजहांपुर में बिना वहां की पुलिस के रोक-टोक के जमा हुए और 5 किमी पैदल चलकर रेवाड़ी की सीमा तक पहुंच गए। यहां रेवाड़ी पुलिस ने बॉर्डर को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया। मंगलवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रात के समय बेरिकेड्स पर झंडे लगा दिए, जिस पर पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने एतराज जताया। तनावपूर्ण स्थिति ना हो इसलिए खुद डीएसपी बात करने बैरिकेड के दूसरी तरफ गए तो प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि आप राजस्थान की भूमि पर आ गए हैं, जबकि आपकी ड्यूटी हरियाणा में है। इस पर डीएसपी झंडे हटाने की बात कहकर वापस आ गए। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के नेतृत्व में और अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के आह्वान पर चल रहे आंदोलन को समर्थन देने रेवाड़ी के कुछ वकीलों का प्रतिनिधि मंडल भी पहुंचा। आंदोलन को बीजू कृष्णन, दीप्सिता धर, राधेश्याम शुक्लवास, जयेश पटेल, राजबाला यादव, अरुण मेहता, रणजीत सिंह राजू, कालूराम मीणा, अनीता यादव, चिराग पटेल, अधिवक्ता मानेंद्र सिंह, विशाल यादव, प्रवेश हरित, कामरेड राजेन्द्र सिंह, ललिता भारती, तेज बहादुर यादव, का. अमरा राम और योगेन्द्र यादव आदि नेताओं ने संबोधित किया। सभा का संचालन डॉ. संजय माधव, राजीव गोदारा व राजू जाट कर रहे थे।

22 ट्रकों व ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों में पहुंचे
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विभिन्न संगठनों के लोग एकजुट होकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बताया कि दूर-दराज से लोग धरने को समर्थन देने आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार से भी पंजाब से 22 ट्रैकों व ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों के साथ ही अन्य वाहनों में काफी लोग पहुंचे। गुजरात से भी करीब 40 लोगों का दल पहुंचा। इसके अलावा राजस्थान से काफी संख्या में लोग डटे हुए हैं।

शाहजहांपुर-बहरोड़ से आकर प्रदर्शन, रात को वापस घर
धरना स्थल पर रात के समय लोगों की संख्या कम रहती है। राजस्थान की तरफ बॉर्डर से कुछ दूरी के इलाके से लोग दिन के समय धरने पर पहुंच रहे हैं। शाम को घर वापस लौट जाते हैं। इनमें 5 किमी दूर स्थित शाहजहांपुर के अलावा बहरोड, कोटपूतली आदि क्षेत्र के किसान नेता व सदस्य शामिल हैं।

