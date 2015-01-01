पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिशा निर्देश:आईजीयू में स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों में दाखिले के लिए फिजिकल काउंसलिंग शुरू

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • संबंधित विभागों में सुबह 10.30 बजे से आरंभ होगी काउंसलिंग

इंदिरा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय मीरपुर के शिक्षण विभागों में चल रहे विभिन्न स्नातक/स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों में सत्र 2020-21 में दाखिले के लिए शुक्रवार से फिजिकल काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई। पहले दिन एमकॉम द्विवर्षीय, एमएससी बोटनी तथा एमएससी गणित की प्रथम फिजिकल काउंसलिंग की गई।

इस दौरान विश्वविद्यालय में पहुंचने वाले विद्यार्थियों के गेट पर ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने के साथ ही हाथ भी सेनिटाइज कराए गए। साथ ही संबंधित विभागों के काउंसलिंग रूम में भी निर्धारित संख्या में विद्यार्थी बैठाए गए। काउंसलिंग के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का भी ध्यान रखा गया।

एक नजर आगामी काउसंलिंग शेड्यूल पर...

  • 7 नवंबर को एलएलबी, एमएससी केमेस्ट्री, एमएससी भूगोल के लिए प्रथम काउंसलिंग।
  • 9 नवंबर को एमबीए, एमएससी जूलोजी, एमएससी साइकोलॉजी के लिए प्रथम काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 10 नवंबर को एमएससी गणित के साथ कंप्यूटर, एमएससी बॉयोटेक्नोलोजी की प्रथम काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 11 नवंबर को एमए राजनीति विज्ञान, एसएससी फिजिक्स, एमएससी पर्यावरण विज्ञान विषय की काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 12 नवंबर को एमए इतिहास की प्रथम काउंसलिंग की जाएगी।
  • प्रथम काउंसलिंग के बाद सीटें रिक्त रहने पर 17 को दूसरी सूची।
  • 18 को एमकॉम द्विवर्षीय, एमएससी बोटनी, एमएससी केमेस्ट्री, एलएलबी, एमएससी गणित, एमएससी गणित के साथ कंप्यूटर, एमएससी जूलोजी।
  • 19 को एमबीए, एमएससी फिजिक्स, एमएससी बॉयो टेक्नोलोजी, एमए इतिहास, एमएससी भूगोल, एमएससी पर्यावरण विज्ञान, एमए राजनीति विज्ञान, एमएससी साइकोलॉजी के लिए द्वितीय फिजिकल उंसलिंग।
  • 20 को दूसरी काउंसलिंग के बाद रिक्त रही सीटें डिस्पले होंगी।
  • 21 को सभी कोर्सो की तीसरी फिजिकल काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 23 को तृतीय काउंसलिंग के बाद रिक्त रही सीटें डिस्पले होंगी।
  • 24 को सभी कोर्सों की ओपन काउंसलिंग की जाएगी।

फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के लिए जरूरी निर्देश...

आईजीयू ने शिक्षण विभागों में स्नातक-स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए हो रहे दाखिले से संबंधित फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के लिए दिशा-निर्देश भी जारी किए हैं। इनमें विभिन्न निर्देश हैं...

  • फिजिकल काउंसलिंग संबंधित विभागों में सुबह 10 बजकर 30 मिनट से आरम्भ होंगी।
  • सभी योग्य अभ्यर्थियों की वरीयता सूची सम्बन्धित विभागों के सूचना पट पर लगाने के साथ ही विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर प्रदर्शित होगी।
  • सभी योग्य अभ्यर्थियों को काउंसलिंग के दौरान दसवीं और इससे आगे के सभी परीक्षाओं के पास हुए सर्टिफिकेट और दूसरे सम्बन्धित दस्तावेज सहित अभी का चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र की प्रतियां आवेदन पत्र सहित यं सत्यापित किए हुए उपस्थित होना है। अन्यथा दाखिले पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा।
  • सभी योग्य अभ्यर्थियों को काउंसलिंग समिति के समक्ष दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन के लिए उपस्थित होना होगा। इसके बाद उनको वरीयता सूची के अनुसार बुलाया जाएगा।
  • कोई अभ्यर्थी उसकी बारी के अनुसार आने में काउंसलिंग में असफल रहता है तो यदि उस समय सीटें रिक्त रहती तो वे उपस्थित हो सकते हैं।
  • यदि योग्य अभ्यर्थी काउंसलिंग के प्रथम दौर में दाखिला लेने में असफल रहता है तो वे काउंसलिंग के दूसरे दौर में उपस्थित हो सकते हैं। यदि सीटें रिक्त रहती है तो।
  • फीस से या दाखिले से सम्बन्धित अधिक जानकारी के लिए विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर लॉग इन करके या सम्बन्धित विभाग से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
