नाइट डोमिनेशन:पुलिस ने 1758 वाहनों की जांच करके 32 के काटे चालान

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान के तहत वाहनों की जांच करती पुलिस टीम।
  • आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए रात को 6 घंटे चला अभियान

जिला पुलिस द्वारा अपराध पर कड़ाई से अंकुश लगाने के लिए शनिवार रात को नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया। अभियान के तहत पुलिस ने विभिन्न स्थानों पर नाके लगाकर वाहनों की चेकिंग करके नियमों की अवहेलना करने वाले 32 वाहनों के चालन किए।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक जोरवाल के मार्गदर्शन में अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए रात्रि 10 बजे से रविवार सुबह 4 बजे तक चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान प्रत्येक थाना क्षेत्र के अनुसार पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारी, प्रबंधक थाना और चौकी इंचार्ज और थाना चौकी में तैनात फोर्स की नाकाबंदी रही।

पुलिस द्वारा सार्वजनिक स्थानों और नाकाबंदी पर आने जाने वाले वाहनों को गहनता से चेक किया गया। एसपी ने नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान स्वयं सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। अभियान के तहत पुलिस द्वारा 1758 वाहनों की जांच की गई, इनमें से 32 वाहनों के चालान काटे गए तथा 7 के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।

अभियान के दौरान ही सीआईए रेवाड़ी पुलिस ने अवैध शराब बेचने के मामले में 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर 58 बोतल व 2 पव्वे शराब बरामद की थी, एनडीपीएस व अवैध हथियार के मामले एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार उसके कब्जे से एक देशी पिस्टल 2 कारतूस व 3 .46 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद की है। साथ ही 2 पीओ को भी पकड़ा।

राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस की तरफ से एसपी सुरेंद्र पाल सिंह के निर्देश पर शनिवार की रात को रेलवे स्टेशन पर नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान जीआरपी ने स्टेशन व प्रतीक्षालय में ठहरे हुए यात्रियों के सामान की जांच की जिसमें जोधपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से देशी शराब की 14 बोतलें बरामद हुई है। साथ ही 7 लोगों के बगैर मास्क होने पर चालान किए गए हैं।

थाना प्रभारी रणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि एसपी के निर्देश पर स्टेशन पर आने वाले बगैर मास्क यात्रियों की जांच के साथ स्टेशन की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था जांचने के लिए अभियान चलाया गया। इस अवसर पर रात 10 बजे से सुबह 4 बजे तक गश्त और रेलवे फाटकों नाकाबंदी की गई।

जिसमें जीआरपी द्वारा प्लेटफार्म चेकिंग पार्टियां और फाटकों पर नाकाबंदी करके विभिन्न स्थानों व रेवाड़ी आने वाली रात्रि ट्रेन में चेकिंग की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक थाना क्षेत्र के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमण व अपराध की रोकथाम के लिए पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारी, प्रबंधक थाना और चौकी इंचार्ज और रेलवे थाना चौकी में तैनात फोर्स नाकाबंदी और चेकिंग में रही।

एसआई नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत जीआरपी द्वारा रात को 10 बजे से तड़के चार बजे तक रेलवे कैंटीन व खानपान रेहड़ियों पर काम करने वाले 15 व्यक्तियों सहित विश्राम लय में रुकी महिला यात्रियों से पूछताछ की गई।

अभियान के दौरान ही जोधपुर एक्सप्रेस से देसी शराब की 14 बोतल पकड़ी और 7 लोगों के बिना मास्क के चालान किए गए। अभियान में दयाराम,उमेद सिंह,एएसआई अशोक कुमार,एचसी राजबीर,महिला कांस्टेबल बिंदू व सुनीता शामिल रही।

