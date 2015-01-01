पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन आज:सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के लिए गंगायचा टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस बल तैनात, सीआईएसफ और आरएएफ की भी कंपनी बुलाई

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों का हाईवे पर प्रदर्शन आज, जाम लगाने व टोल फ्री करने की दी चेतावनी
  • आईजी-एसपी के पुलिस को निर्देश, हालात न बिगड़ने पाएं

किसानों द्वारा केन्द्र सरकार के कृषि कानून को रद्द कराने की मांग को लेकर टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराने के आह्वान को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड पर है। जिले में रेवाड़ी-रोहतक हाईवे संख्या 71 पर गंगायचा में टोल प्लाजा है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सुरक्षा के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध किए हैं। टोल प्लाजा पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस तैनात रहेगी।

दक्षिणी रेंज रेवाड़ी के आईजी विकास अरोड़ा व एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल ने भी दिल्ली जयपुर हाईवे पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया तथा पुलिस अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। हाई वे पर ड्यूटी कर रहे सीआईएसएफ, आरएएफ व जिला पुलिस के जवानों के लिए ठहरने, खाने व पानी आदि की व्यवस्था भी की गई है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि किसानों द्वारा केन्द्र सरकार के कृषि कानून को रद्द कराने की मांग को लेकर 12 दिसंबर को सभी टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराने का आह्वान किया है। इसी को लेकर पुलिस पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है। शाहजहांपुर बार्डर पर कल जुटेंगे।

हिंसा रोकने के लिए अलर्ट
जिले में एक ही टोल प्लाजा है, जो कि थाना सदर क्षेत्र में रेवाड़ी-झज्जर रोड़ पर है। इस टोल पर थाना प्रबंधक सदर और रोहड़ाई को एक रिजर्व पुलिस बल सहित यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिये व्यापक प्रबंध किये हैं। जिला में सीआईएसफ की 2 कम्पनी व आरएएफ की एक कम्पनी बुलाई गई है।

इन प्रबंधों का प्राथमिक उद्देश्य सार्वजनिक शांति व व्यवस्था बनाये रखना, किसी भी प्रकार की हिंसा को रोकना, आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति को बनाये रखना तथा यातायात एंव परिवहन प्रणाली के कामकाज को सुविधाजनक सुनिश्चित करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें