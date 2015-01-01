पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पोरबंदर से मुज्जफरपुर त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन 13 से चलेगी, अजमेर-जम्मूतवी व अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस रद्द

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे प्रशासन की तरफ से दीपावली के त्योहार के मद्देनजर यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए 13 नवंबर से पोरबंदर से बिहार के मुज्जफरपुर तक त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन किया जाएगा। यह ट्रेन जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होते हुए मुज्जफरपुर तक जाएगी और केवल एक ही ट्रिप का संचालन किया जाएगा। उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे मंडल जयपुर के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी सुनील बेनीवाल ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर को पोरबंदर से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे यह ट्रेन बिहार के लिए चलेगी और 15 नवंबर को पहुंच जाएगी।

पोरबंदर से रवाना होने के बाद यह ट्रेन अगले दिन 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 1:10 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी और वहां से रवाना होने के बाद शाम 6 बजकर 38 मिनट पर रेवाड़ी स्टेशन पर पहुंचेगी और यहां पर 2 मिनट के ठहराव बाद गंतव्य को रवाना होगी। इसके पश्चात 16 नवंबर को मुज्जफरपुर से दोपहर 3:15 बजे पोरबंदर के लिए रवाना होगी और 17 नवंबर को 12:50 बजे दिल्ली पहुंच जाएगी। दिल्ली से 1:05 बजे रवाना होकर 2:54 बजे रेवाड़ी स्टेशन पर पहुंचेगी।

किसान आंदोलन की वजह से रद्द किया संचालन

रेलवे प्रशासन की तरफ से त्योहार के मद्देनजर संचालित की जाने वाली अजमेर-जम्मूतवी एवं अजमेर-अमृतसर सुपरफास्ट का भी संचालन पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की वजह से रद्द कर दिया गया है। इन दोनों ट्रेनों का संचालन 12 नवंबर एवं 18नवंबर तक किया गया है। जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ने बताया कि आंदोलन की वजह से ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाना संभव नहीं है।

