रोष:जींद में कर्मियों को सस्पेंड कर एफआईआर के विरोध में बिजली यूनियनों ने जताया विरोध

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
बुडौली में मीटिंग करते हुए निगम कर्मचारी।
  • रेवाड़ी एवं बुडौली सब डिवीजन में यूनियन नेताओं ने प्रदर्शन कर दी चेतावनी

जींद में बिजली निगम कर्मचारियों को सस्पेंड करने के साथ उन पर दर्ज की गई एफआईआर के विरोध में गुरुवार को जिला में बिजली निगम कर्मचारियों ने गेट मीटिंग करके विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान वक्ताओं ने एफआईआर को रद्द करने की मांग की।

रेवाड़ी सब अर्बन कार्यालय एचएसईबी वर्कर यूनियन के तत्वावधान में सर्कल सचिव शेरसिंह यादव एवं सब यूनिट प्रधान प्रदीप कुमार की अध्यक्षता में गेट मीटिंग करके प्रदर्शन किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि जींद में अधिकारियों ने कर्मचारियों पर एकतरफा कार्रवाई करते हुए उन पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई है।

यह सीधे तौर पर कर्मचारियों के साथ अन्याय है जिसे सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि यदि सस्पेंड किए गए कर्मचारियों को बहाल नहीं किया गया तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर विजय कुमार, यूनिट सचिव विक्रमसिंह, कुलदीप जेई, योगेश नागर, बबलेश सैनी, कैलाश जाखड़, विनोद एसओ सहित अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

बुडौली सब डिवीजन में भी किया प्रदर्शन
जींद घटनाक्रम को लेकर ही बुडौली सब डिवीजन में भी एचएसईबी यूनियन की तरफ से गेट मीटिंग करके रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। कोसली यूनिट के उपप्रधान चंदगीराम की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित प्रदर्शन के दौरान वक्ताओं ने कहा कि सरकार एवं अधिकारियों द्वारा यह एकतरफा कार्रवाई है।

यदि कर्मचारियों के साथ न्याय नहीं किया गया तो पूरे प्रदेश में आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर नरेश प्रधान, सतपाल एलएम, ललित कुमार, पवन जेई सहित अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

