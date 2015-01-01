पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध प्रदर्शन:निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने सीटीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, सभी कक्षाएं शुरू करने सहित विभिन्न मांगे उठाई

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने मांगों को लेकर सीटीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

हरियाणा प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन जिला ईकाई की ओर से सभी कक्षाएं खोलने सहित विभिन्न मांगों के लिए जिला प्रधान रामपाल यादव के नेतृत्व में नगराधीश संजीव कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इससे पूर्व निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने नेहरू पार्क में बैठक के दौरान अपने विचार रखते हुए कक्षा 9 से 12वीं की तरह अन्य कक्षाएं भी खोलने की अनुमति देने की मांग की गई।

जिला प्रधान रामपाल यादव ने कहा कि अभिभावकों में स्कूल नहीं खुलने से फीस देने में असमंजस की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। जो अभिभावक फीस देने में सक्षम है, उनके द्वारा फीस न भरने के कारण स्टाफ का वेतन देने में बहुत ही कठिनाई हो रही है। कोरोना के कारण जिन अभिभावक को फीस भरने में कठिनाई हो रही है, स्कूल अपने स्तर पर उनका स्वयं ध्यान रखते हैं।

रामपाल ने कहा कि इस कारण से प्राइवेट स्कूलों को आर्थिक संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने सरकार से स्कूल बसों का पैसेंजर टैक्स, स्कूलों का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स माफ करने और प्राइवेट स्कूलों को आर्थिक पैकेज भी देने की मांग उठाई है।

इस मौके पर ज्ञापन देने वालों में प्रान्त अध्यक्ष जवाहर दुहन, वीपी यादव, मीडिया प्रभारी नवीन सैनी, नरेंद्र यादव, सुरेंदर सिवाच, देवेंदर शर्मा, अजय यादव, योगेश तिवारी, रणवीर सिंह चौधरी, सत्यपाल यादव, डॉ. सूर्यकमल, विनोद कुमार, सुरेंदर चौहान, सोमबीर, रीना यादव, सावित्री यादव, सोनिया चांदना, रामवतार, नाहड़ ब्लाक प्रधान संदीप यादव, जाटूसाना ब्लाक प्रधान मंजीत सिंह एडवोकेट, खोल ब्लॉक प्रधान सुधांशु, रेवाड़ी ब्लाक प्रधान उत्तम सिंह एडवोकेट व बावल ब्लाक प्रधान चौधरी गजराज सिंह सहित अन्य संचालक शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें