आंदोलन अब रेवाड़ी तक:दिल्ली जा रहे राजस्थान के किसानों को बॉर्डर पर रोका, दो घंटे हाईवे जाम; नहीं हुआ टोल फ्री

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर रात के समय डटे प्रदर्शनकारी, आज दिल्ली कूच करेंगे

रेवाड़ी जिले में भी अब किसान आंदोलन का व्यापक असर देखने को मिल रहा है। शनिवार को राजस्थान से दिल्ली की ओर कूच करने का प्रयास कर रहे किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर के पास रोक दिया। लिहाजा पूरा बॉर्डर पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील हो गया। किसानों को रोकने के लिए लगाए गए बैरिकेड्स और डिवाइजरों के चलते दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे संख्या-48 पर जाम लग गया। शाम 6 बजे के बाद देर रात 8 बजे तक वाहन फंसे रहे।

दरअसल 10 दिन से राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर में हाईवे के पास पड़ाव डाले बैठे कांग्रेस और किसान संगठन के नेताओं ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से होकर दिल्ली कूच का प्रयास किया, लेकिन रेवाड़ी की सीमा के पास पुलिस और प्रशासन ने अवरोधक लगा उन्हें रोक दिया। इसके बाद किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट के नेतृत्व में आंदोलनकारी हाईवे की सर्विस लेन में जाकर बैठ गए। देर शाम नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनिवाल, खींवसर विधायक नारायण बेनीवाल, भोपालगढ़ विधायक पुखराज गर्ग भी यहां आ पहुंचे।

आंदोलन बढ़ने की आशंका से शाम करीब 6 बजे अलवर जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिया, भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी, एडीएम रामचरण शर्मा भी बॉर्डर पर पहुंच गए। इधर, रेवाड़ी से साउथ रेंज आईजी विकास अरोड़ा, डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह, एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल, डीएसपी राजेश कुमार, डीएसपी अमित भाटिया, बावल एसडीएम मनोज कुमार, थाना प्रभारी धर्मबीर सिंह सहित सहित भारी सुरक्षा बल डटा रहा।

किसानों के हित में एनडीए तो क्या सांसद पद भी छोड़ दूंगा : बेनीवाल

रालोपा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने बॉर्डर पर सभा करते हुए कहा कि किसानों को मेरा पूर्ण समर्थन है। किसानों के हित के लिए जरूरत पड़ी तो एनडीए ही नहीं सांसद पद से भी इस्तीफा दे दूंगा। बेनीवाल ने स्वामीनाथन कमीशन रिपोर्ट को अविलम्ब लागू करने एवं किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानने पर केंद्र सरकार को अंजाम भुगतने की चेतावनी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार नहीं मानी तो 7 दिन बाद 2 लाख किसानों के साथ दिल्ली कूच करेंगे।

गंगायचा टोल नहीं घेर सके किसान

शनिवार को प्रदेशभर में आंदोलनकारियों ने टोल प्लाजाओं को मुफ्त करा दिया, मगर गंगायचा टोल प्लाजा पर इसका खास असर नहीं रहा। सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस के साथ ही सुरक्षाबलों की अन्य कंपनियों भी तैनात रही। पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने पूरी निगरानी बनाए रखी।

