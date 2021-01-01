पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का लाइव प्रसारण, घंटेभर चलेंगे कार्यक्रम, कृषि मंत्री करेंगे ध्वजारोहण

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टेडियम में होगा देशभक्ति के रंगों में रंगा समारोह, 15 विभाग निकालेंगे झांकियां
  • सुबह 10 बजे जयप्रकाश दलाल फहराएंगे ध्वज
  • पहले परिवहन मंत्री थे कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि

राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस आज है। 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का जिलास्तरीय आयोजन दिल्ली रोड स्थित राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम में किया जाएगा। इसमें बतौर मुख्यातिथि कृषि मंत्री जय प्रकाश दलाल राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण करेंगे और उसके बाद परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे। इससे पूर्व कृषि मंत्री युद्घ स्मारक स्थल पर शहीदों को पुष्पाजंलि अर्पित करेंगे।

कृषि मंत्री से पहले रेवाड़ी में बतौर मुख्यातिथि परिवहन मंत्री मूल चंद शर्मा को ध्वजारोहण करना था। मगर किसान आंदोलन के चलते सरकार द्वारा प्रदेशभर के आयोजनों के अतिथियों का स्थान बदला गया है। इनमें रेवाड़ी में परिवहन मंत्री की जगह अब कृषि मंत्री आएंगे।

पहली आयोजन पर किसान आंदोलन का भी असर पड़ा है। यह कार्यक्रम घंटेभर में ही संपन्न कराने की तैयारी है। जो कि हर साल 2 घंटे 20 मिनट तक आयोजित होता है। पीटी डंबल, कुछ सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियों सहित अन्य इवेंट में कटौती की गई है।

व्यक्तिगत पुरस्कार नहीं, विभाग होंगे सम्मानित
हर साल 26 जनवरी के समारोह में सम्मानित होने वालों की अच्छी खासी सूची तैयार की जाती है। ज्यादातर बार तो सूची पर ही सवाल उठते रहे हैं, क्योंकि हर ऐसे चेहरे अवार्ड लेते हैं, जो कि बार-बार सम्मानित होते आ रहे हैं। इस बार भी प्रशासन द्वारा तैयार की जानी वाली सूची पर सभी की नजर थी कि किसे सम्मान मिलने जा रहा है।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस बार व्यक्तिगत तौर पर किसी को सम्मान नहीं मिलने जा रहा, बल्कि विभाग और उनके हेड को बेहतर काम के लिए सम्मान दिया जाएगा। संभव: है कि मौजूदा हालातों के मद्देनजर कार्यक्रम में कटौती के चलते व्यक्तिगत अवार्ड नहीं दिए जा रहे हों।

राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस आज है। 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का जिलास्तरीय आयोजन दिल्ली रोड स्थित राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम में किया जाएगा। इसमें बतौर मुख्यातिथि कृषि मंत्री जय प्रकाश दलाल राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण करेंगे और उसके बाद परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे। इससे पूर्व कृषि मंत्री युद्घ स्मारक स्थल पर शहीदों को पुष्पाजंलि अर्पित करेंगे।

कृषि मंत्री से पहले रेवाड़ी में बतौर मुख्यातिथि परिवहन मंत्री मूल चंद शर्मा को ध्वजारोहण करना था। मगर किसान आंदोलन के चलते सरकार द्वारा प्रदेशभर के आयोजनों के अतिथियों का स्थान बदला गया है। इनमें रेवाड़ी में परिवहन मंत्री की जगह अब कृषि मंत्री आएंगे।

पहली आयोजन पर किसान आंदोलन का भी असर पड़ा है। यह कार्यक्रम घंटेभर में ही संपन्न कराने की तैयारी है। जो कि हर साल 2 घंटे 20 मिनट तक आयोजित होता है। पीटी डंबल, कुछ सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियों सहित अन्य इवेंट में कटौती की गई है।

सावधान! आज दोपहर तक बंद रहेगा दिल्ली रोड : रेवाडी पुलिस ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मद्देनजर जिले में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाई गई है। 5 जगह अतिरिक्त पुलिस नाके लगाए गए हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस पर राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम की ओर यातायात बंद रखा जाएगा। 25 जनवरी की रात से 26 जनवरी को समारोह संपन्न होने तक दिल्ली रोड को यातायात के लिए बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

धारूहेड़ा से रेवाड़ी की तरफ आने वाले वाहनों को पुलिस लाइन से एनएच-71, रामगढ़ रोड व प्रजापति चौक से आजाद नगर चौक पर निकाला जाएगा। इसी मार्ग से रेवाड़ी से वाहन धारूहेड़ा की तरफ जा सकेंगे। किसी भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति की सूचना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में 100 नंबर या 01274-225156 पर दे सकते हैं।

ये रहेगा शेड्यूल

  • सुबह 9.58 बजे मुख्यअतिथि का आगमन
  • सुबह 10 बजे मुख्यअतिथि ध्वजारोहण करेंगे
  • सुबह 10.05 बजे परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे
  • सुबह 10.15 बजे मुख्यातिथि का संबोधन
  • सुबह 10.30 मार्च पास्ट
  • सुबह 10.40 बजे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व पारितोषक वितरण
  • सुबह 11 बजे बाद झांकियां निकलेंगी
  • राष्ट्रीय गान से कार्यक्रम समापन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser