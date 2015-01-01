पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:रोडवेज एससी एम्पलाइज समिति रहेगी हड़ताल से दूर

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार की कर्मचारी विरोधी नीति के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित हड़ताल में कई संगठनों ने भाग लेने से इंकार किया है। रोडवेज एससी एम्पलाइज संघर्ष समिति ने इस हड़ताल में भाग नहीं लेने का निर्णय किया है।

समिति के राज्य वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान भगत सिंह सांभरिया ने बताया कि समिति ने इस हड़ताल में भाग नहीं लेने का निर्णय किया है। इसके साथ ऑल हरियाणा एससी एम्पलाइज फैडरेशन ने भी फैसला किया है कि इस हड़ताल में भाग नहीं लेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरे संगठनों की तरफ अजा कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में मांग नहीं की जाती है, इसी वजह से इस हड़ताल से दूर रहने का निर्णय लिया है।

