क्राइम:स्कूल से लौट रहे चिकित्सक के बेटे पर रॉड-चाकू से किया हमला, तीन नामजद

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

शहर के सेक्टर-3 में सोमवार की शाम को स्कूल से लौट रहे एक छात्र पर तीन युवकों ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। घायल छात्र डॉ. मनोज यादव का बेटा है। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने मामले में गोकलगढ़ गांव निवासी एक युवक को नामजद करके तीन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि शहर के सेक्टर-3 हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी हार्दिक राव निजी स्कूल में बारहवीं कक्षा का छात्र है। छात्र सोमवार की शाम को करीब साढ़े 4 बजे स्कूल की बस से हुडा बाइपास पर उतरा था। जब वह अपने घर की तरफ जाने लगा तभी वहां पहुंचे तीन युवकों ने हार्दिक को घेर लिया और उस रॉड व चाकू से हमला कर दिया।

आरोपियों ने चाकू से उस पर दो-तीन वार किए जिससे बचाव के प्रयास में हथेली पर भी गहरा जख्म हो गया। पीड़ित के शोर मचाने के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गए। किसी तरह अपने घर पहुंचा और परिजनों को पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी दी। परिजनों उसे तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाया और मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को दी।

सूचना मिलने के बाद अस्पताल में पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल छात्र के बयान के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। हार्दिक ने अपने बयान में गांव गोकलगढ़ निवासी आदित्य यादव नाम का युवक शामिल था। जबकि दो अन्य आरोपियों को वह नहीं जानता है। शिकायत में छात्र ने कहा है कि आदित्य उसका दोस्त था लेकिन किसी बात को लेकर उसका आपस में झगड़ा हो गया था।

जांच अधिकारी एचसी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि फिलहाल घटना के संबंध में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। प्रारंभिक जांच में आरोपी भी पीड़ित के दोस्त थे लेकिन किसी बात को लेकर उनमें झगड़ा हो गया था।

