10 जनवरी को होगी प्रवेश परीक्षा:सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा, करनाल में कक्षा 6 और 9 में दाखिले को 19 तक करें आवेदन

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-2022 के लिए होने हैं दाखिले

हरियाणा के सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा, करनाल में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-2022 के लिए कक्षा छठी में लगभग 93 सीटों व कक्षा नौंवी में 22 सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए अखिल भारतीय सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 10 जनवरी 2021 को होगा। सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा के प्रधानाचार्य कर्नल वीडी. चंदौला ने बताया कि देश में 33 सैनिक स्कूलों में दाखिले के लिए हर वर्ष अखिल भारतीय सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस शैक्षणिक सत्र के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा ओएमआर आधारित होगी, जिसमें बहु-विकल्प प्रश्न दिए जाएंगे। शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-2022 के लिए सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा, करनाल में कक्षा छठी में लड़कों के लिए लगभग 83 सीटें व लड़कियों के लिए 10 सीटें और कक्षा नौंवी में लड़कों के लिए 22 सीटें हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सीटों की वास्तविक संख्या पास आउट और नाम वापस लेने की संख्या पर आधारित होगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि दाखिले अखिल भारतीय सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा के आधार पर केवल मेरिट आधार पर ही दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अनुसूचित जाति व अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए कुल सीटों में से क्रमश: 15 प्रतिशत और 7.5 प्रतिशत सीटें और अन्य पिछड़े वर्गों- नॉन क्रिमिलेयर के लिए 27 प्रतिशत सीटें आरक्षित की गई हैं। शेष सीटों में से 25 प्रतिशत सीटें भूतपूर्व सैनिकों सहित सेवारत सैन्यकर्मियों के बच्चों के लिए आरक्षित है।

उन्होंने कहा कि 1 अप्रैल, 2009 से 31 मार्च, 2011 के बीच जन्मे लड़के शैक्षिणक वर्ष 2021-2022 सत्र के दौरान कक्षा छठी में और 1 अप्रैल, 2006 से 31 मार्च 2008 के बीच जन्मे लड़के कक्षा नौवीं में दाखिले के लिए पात्र होंगे। आवेदक स्कूल की वेबसाइट www.aissee.nta.nic.in पर 19 नवंबर 2020 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

