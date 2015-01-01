पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक की चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार यूपी निवासी कंपनी कर्मचारी की मौत, एनएच-8 पर लगा जाम

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग पर साहबी पुल के समीप बुधवार शाम को ट्रक की चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार एक कंपनी कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई। मृतक यूपी का रहने वाला था और इस समय गुड़गांव की एक कंपनी में काम करता था। दुर्घटना के बाद राजमार्ग पर काफी समय तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही, जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे लेने और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहनों को हटाकर जाम खुलवाया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि गुड़गांव की एक कंपनी में कार्यरत कर्मचारी के पास किसी भी तरह का कोई पहचान संबंधी दस्तावेज नहीं मिला है। साथ ही दुर्घटना के समय उनका फोन भी कहीं गायब हो गया जिसके बाद देर शाम को पुलिस को स्कूटी के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर पहचान हुई है। हालांकि अभी मृतक के परिजन नहीं पहुंचे और उन्हें इस बारे में जानकारी दे दी गई है।

धारूहेड़ा थाना के जांच अधिकारी एएसआई संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक के पास कोई पहचान संबंधी दस्तावेज नहीं था और यह स्कूटी भी कंपनी की थी। वह दीपावली के उपहार लेकर गुड़गांव से रेवाड़ी देने के लिए आ रहा था, इसी दौरान यह हादसा हो गया है।

उधर दुर्घटना की वजह से राजमार्ग पर कुछ ही समय में लंबा जाम लगा गया, जिसकी वजह से वाहन चालकों को भी काफी समय तक जाम में फंसा रहना पड़ा। हालांकि पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद जाम खुलवा दिया गया लेकिन फिर भी वाहनों की कतार लग गई।

