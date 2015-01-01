पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली में आंदोलन:धारा-144 लागू, एनएच-48 के लिए 3 दिन अलर्ट, डायवर्ट हो सकता है रूट

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • 26 व 27 नवंबर को घोषित ‘दिल्ली चलो’ को लेकर ट्रेवल एडवाइजरी जारी

दिल्ली में 26 व 27 नवंबर को होने वाले किसानों के ‘दिल्ली चलो’ आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए जिला प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड पर आ गया है। मंगलवार देर रात जिले में धारा-144 लागू कर दी गई। ये आदेश तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू होंगे तथा 27 नवंबर तक प्रभावी रहेंगे। वहीं आंदोलन बड़ा रूप लेता है तो व्यवस्था बिगड़ सकती है। इसलिए 25 से 27 नवंबर तक के लिए सरकार के निर्देश पर प्रशासन ने ट्रेवल एडवाइजरी जारी की है।

इसमें संभावना जताई है कि दिल्ली-गुड़गांव की ओर से एकजुट होकर जाने वाले लोगों को रोकने के लिए रूट डायवर्ट या फिर वाहनों को रोका भी जा सकता है। इसलिए इस रूट पर निकलने से पहले एक बार स्थिति का जरूर पता कर लें, ताकि बाद में परेशानी न उठानी पड़े।

दिल्ली जाने वाले प्रदर्शनकारियों का फोकस राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-48 पर रहेगा, इसलिए सख्ती
25 नवंबर व 26 नवंबर 2020 को सडक़ द्वारा जिला में प्रवेश करने वाले स्थानों तथा 26 नवंबर व 27 नवंबर को जिला से दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने वाले स्थानों पर यातायात-अवरोधों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए यह ट्रेवल एडवाइजरी जारी की है। डीसी ने बताया कि विभिन्न किसान संगठनों द्वारा 26 नवंबर व 27 नवंबर को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ का आह्वान किया गया है।

उसके मद्देनजर राज्य में नागरिक और पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा कानून व्यवस्था, यातायात और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं। इन प्रबंधों का प्राथमिक उद्देश्य प्रदेश में कानून और व्यवस्था बनाए रखना, किसी भी प्रकार की हिंसा को रोकने व सार्वजनिक शांति बनाए रखने, यातायात व सार्वजनिक परिवहन प्रणालियों के कामकाज को सुविधाजनक सुनिश्चित करना है।

कोविड-19 महामारी की स्थिति के कारण लागू होने वाले निर्देशों को भी ध्यान में रखा गया है। डीसी ने बताया कि प्रशासन को मिली सूचनाओं के अनुसार दिल्ली जाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों द्वारा विभिन्न बॉर्डर प्वाइंट्स को क्रॉस किया जाएगा। दिल्ली जाने वाले प्रदर्शनकारियों का मुख्य फोकस जिला से गुजरने वाले राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-48 पर रहेगा।

भीड़ बढ़ी तो बंद की जाएंगी सड़कें

संभव है कि पुलिस द्वारा जिला में सड़कों के माध्यम से दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने वाले बॉर्डर प्वाइंट्स पर 25, 26 और 27 नवंबर को यातायात को मोड़ा जा सकता है या सड़कों को अवरुद्घ किया जा सकता है। सभी लोगों को पुलिस विभाग द्वारा की जा रही इन व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में पहले से इसलिए सूचित किया जा रहा है, ताकि वे किसी भी असुविधा से बचने के लिए अपनी यात्रा की योजना उक्त दिनों के लिए पहले से ही बना सकें। या फिर इसमें संशोधन कर सकें।

बॉर्डर पर रात में भी पुलिस चौकस
किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए मंगलवार रात को डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने जिला में धारा-144 लागू करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। साथ ही राजस्थान और दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर सख्ती भी बढ़ाई है। पुलिस टीमों को मुस्तैद रहते हुए चेकिंग बढ़ाने के निर्देश हैं।

नौकरीपेशा लोगों की चिंता बढ़ी
बावल व धारूहेड़ा औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों के साथ ही मानेसर, गुड़गांव व दिल्ली के लिए हर रोज बड़ी संख्या में लोग रोजगार के लिए जाते हैं। नौकरी पेशा हर रोज आवागन करते हैं। इसलिए 03 दिनों के दौरान सबसे अधिक परेशानी इन्हीं के सामने रहेगी।

रात में किसान नेताओं को उठा सकती है पुलिस
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान समय सिंह ने कहा कि जब भी आंदोलन की तैयार की है, तभी पुलिस कभी रात में ही हिरासत में ले लेती है तथा कभी उनके घर के बाहर पुलिसबल तैनात कर दिया जाता है। मंगलवार शाम तक जिले में किसी किसान नेता को हिरासत में नहीं लिया गया है, मगर पूरी संभावना है कि रात के समय पुलिस किसान नेताओं को घर से उठा सकती है।

समय सिंह ने कहा कि इस तरह किसानों को डराकर किसानों की आवाज नहीं रोकी जा सकती है। 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में आंदोलन हेागा। दिल्ली जाने की रणनीति भी बदली है।

