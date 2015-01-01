पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी बोले:सेक्टर-3 कम्युनिटी सेंटर बदहाल, निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीसी, बोले- व्यवस्था सुधारें

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह सेक्टर 3 कम्युनिटी सेंटर में एसोसिएशन सदस्यों के साथ बातचीत करते हुए।
  • सेक्टरवासियों की सुविधा के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर का निर्माण किया हुआ है, इसके लिए उचित व्यवस्था हो

डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने मंगलवार को सेक्टर-3 के कम्युनिटी सेन्टर का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। डीसी ने सेंटर की हालत देख असन्तोष जताया। साथ ही कहा कि सेक्टरवासियों की सुविधा के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर का निर्माण किया हुआ है।

इसके लिए उचित व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। इस दौरान डीसी ने नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियों को कम्युनिटी सेंटर की साफ-सफाई के साथ ही लाइट, पानी व शौचालय की व्यवस्थाओं को बेहतर करने के निर्देश दिए। डीसी ने रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि इस कम्युनिटी सेन्टर का 23 लाख रुपए की लागत से रेनोवेशन किया जाएगा। इसकी साफ-सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि सेंटर की लोकेशन अच्छी है, लोग इसका प्रयोग सार्वजनिक समारोह के लिए करें। डीसी ने राजीव चौक के सामने खाली पड़ी जमीन में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए, ताकि वाहन सड़कों पर खड़े न हो।

इस अवसर पर एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविंद्र यादव, ईओ एचएसवीपी विजय राठी, ईओ नगर परिषद अभय सिंह, कार्यकारी अभियंता एचएसवीपी महेंद्र सिंह, अजय सिक्का सहित रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रताप सिंह, एसके जोशी, रिपदमन गुप्ता व महेश कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

