पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:सेक्टर-3 में बंदरों के उत्पात से सेक्टरवासी हो रहे परेशान, नप कार्यकारी अधिकारी से निजात दिलाने की उठाई मांग

रेवाड़ी32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आरडब्ल्यूए सेक्टर-3 की ओर से नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी को पत्र लिखकर बंदरों के झुंड द्वारा प्रतिदिन मचाए जा रहे उत्पात से निजात दिलाने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाने की मांग की है। एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष प्रताप सिंह यादव व अन्य सदस्यों ने कहा कि नवंबर माह में भी बंदरों से निजात दिलाने की मांग की गई थी, लेकिन 25 दिन बाद भी इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है।

बंदरों के झुंड द्वारा पिछले लगभग दो महीने से उत्पात मचाया जा रहा है। हर दिन 20-30 बंदरों का समूह किसी भी सेक्टरवासी के घर की छत पर आ जाता है। अगर घर का दरवाजा खुला हो तो ये बंदर घर के अंदर घुस जाते हैं और घर के अंदर से खाने पीने का सामान उठा ले जाते हैं। अगर कोई सदस्य इन बंदरों को भगाने की कोशिश करता है तो ये उस पर एक साथ हमला कर देते हैं, जिससे उस सदस्य के घायल होने का खतरा बना रहता है।

अगर समय रहते इन बंदरों को सेक्टर-3 से दूर नहीं पहुंचाया गया तो इससे घरों के समान की क्षति के साथ-साथ बच्चों और वृद्धों को शारीरिक चोट की पूरी संभावना है। इसके अलावा ये बंदर समूह घरों की छतों पर बनी पानी की टंकियों के प्लास्टिक के पाइपों को भी तोड़ देता है, जिससे पूरा पानी बिखर जाता है और घर में पानी की सप्लाई बंद हो जाती है। राधाकृष्ण मन्दिर में भी पानी के पाइप तोड़ने के कारण प्रबंधन समिति का आर्थिक नुकसान हुआ है।

इसके अतिरिक्त कई मकानों के ऊपर रखी पानी की टंकी के पाइप तोड़ने के कारण मकान मालिकों को असुविधा के साथ ही आर्थिक नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ा है। एसोसिएशन की ओर से मांग की गई है कि समय रहते बंदरों के समूह को पकड़वाकर शहर से दूर जंगल क्षेत्र में छुड़वाएं या नियमानुसार अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाए। ताकि सेक्टरवासियों को इस समस्या से निजात मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें