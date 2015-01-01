पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने का आरोपी दुकानदार गिरफ्तार

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
खोल थाना पुलिस ने अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करके उसके कब्जे से 17 बोतल अवैध शराब की बरामद की है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी गांव लुहाना निवासी रमेश कुमार है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि डहीना पुलिस चौकी को सूचना मिली थी कि गांव लुहाना निवासी रमेश कुमार अपनी दुकान में अवैध रूप से शराब बेच रहा है।

सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस रेड करने पहुंची तो आरोपी दुकान के अंदर बैठा था और पुलिस को देखकर भागने की कोशिश करने लगा तो आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने उसकी दुकान में रखे बैग को चेक किया तो उसमें 17 बोतल देशी शराब की बरामद हो गई। तत्पश्चात पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज करके उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

