तस्करों पर कार्रवाई:तस्करों ने इनोवा में पैर बांधकर डाले हुए थे चार बैल, बजरंग दल सदस्यों ने कराए मुक्त

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
इनोवा कार से बैलों को मुक्त कराने के बाद उनके बंधन खोलते बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
इनोवा कार से बैलों को मुक्त कराने के बाद उनके बंधन खोलते बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता।
गोतस्करी पर कड़ाई के बाद तस्कर नए हथकंडे अपनाने लगे हैं। धारूहेड़ा में बजरंगदल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक इनोवा कार से पैर बांधकर वध के लिए ले जाए जा रहे चार बैलों को मुक्त कराया है। कार्यकर्ताओं को देखकर तस्करों ने वाहन को भगाने का भी प्रयास किया लेकिन एक बिजली के पोल से टकराने के बाद तस्कर इनोवा को छोड़कर फरार हो गए। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बैलों को मुक्त कराने के बाद दल के सहसंयोजक की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। फिलहाल आरोपियों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

बजरंग दल के रेवाड़ी- भिवाड़ी और मानेसर के पदाधिकारियों को सूचना मिली थी कि धारूहेड़ा के निखरी गांव से एक इनोवा कार में गायें भरी हुई है जो कि भिवाड़ी के थड़ा गांव की तरफ जाएगी। इस सूचना के बाद तीनों क्षेत्रों के कार्यकर्ता रात करीब 11 बजे पूरी मुस्तैदी के समीप नंदरामपुरबास रोड टी प्वाइंट पर खड़े हो गए।

इसी दौरान निखरी की तरफ से आ रही जब एक इनोवा कार के चालक को रूकने का इशारा किया तो उसने कुछ दूरी पर ही कार को रोक लिया। इसके बाद दल के कार्यकर्ताओं को देखकर आरोपी ने एक तेजी से कार को पीछे करते हुए वापस भागने का प्रयास किया लेकिन उसी दौरान गाड़ी एक बिजली के पोल से टकरा गई। पोल से टकराने के बाद आरोपी इनोवा को छोड़कर सरसों के खेतों में निकल भागे।

इसके पश्चात सदस्यों ने मामले की जानकारी पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में दी जिसके बाद धारूहेड़ा पुलिस तुरंत ही मौके पर पहुंच गई और कार्यकर्ताओं की मदद से जब इनोवा को खोला तो उसमें पिछली सीटों को हटाकर पॉलीथिन डालकर चार बैल भरे हुए थे। बैलों के बेरहमी से पैर के साथ मुंह भी बांधे हुए थे ताकि रंभा नहीं सके।

इसके इन बैलों का सदस्यों ने उपचार करने के साथ उनके लिए चारा-पानी की व्यवस्था की। धारूहेड़ा पुलिस ने बताया कि दल के रेवाड़ी जिला सह संयोजक गौरव की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। वहीं इस काम में मोनू मानेसर, सोनू भिवाड़ी, राजबीर बोकन, संदीप कुमार, सुमित, नवीन कुमार, मनीष कुमार एवं कर्मबीर सहित अन्य सदस्यों का भी सहयोग रहा।

