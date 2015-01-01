पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्राइम कंट्रोल के लिए रणनीति:स्नेचिंग, चोरियां और फायरिंग तक हुई, अब बाजारों के बीच बनेंगे पुलिस बूथ

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मॉडल टाउन में तैयार किया जा रहा पुलिस बूथ।
  • सर्दी और त्योहार सीजन के मद्देनजर बढ़ाई जाएगी पुलिस गश्त
  • 3 पोस्ट तैयार होंगी, मॉडल टाउन में पहले बूथ का काम शुरू

शहर में पिछले कुछ माह के दौरान चेन स्नेचिंग से लेकर चोरियों के साथ ही फायरिंग की घटनाएं भी सामने आई हैं। अब ऐसी वारदातों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए पुलिस हर समय बाजार में मौजूद होगी। इसके लिए 3 नई पुलिस पोस्ट (बूथ) तैयार की जा रही हैं। मॉडल टाउन में पहला बूथ बनाने के लिए काम तेजी से चल रहा है।

दरअसल शहर में पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने के लिए आतंरिक हिस्सों में पुलिस बूथ तैयार कराए जा रहे हैं। त्योहार एवं सर्दी सीजन के दौरान में इनमें पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती की जाएगी, ताकि किसी तरह की वारदात की स्थिति में तुरंत निपटा जा सके।

एक पोस्ट मॉडल टाउन और दो बाजार में होंगी

सर्दी के मौसम के दौरान बाजारों में अक्सर चोरी एवं छीना-झपटी की वारदात होती है जिसके चलते पुलिस को कई बार वारदात स्थल पर पहुंचने में समय लग जाता है। शहर में मॉडल टाउन, सेक्टरों के अलावा बाजारों में ऐसे कई स्थान है जहां पर लंबे समय से पुलिस बूथ की जरूरत महसूस की जा रही थी। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से फिलहाल ऐसे तीन स्थानों का चयन किया है जहां पर बूथों का निर्माण किया जाना है। मॉडल टाउन का बूथ तैयार किया जा चुका है जबकि बाजारों में भी इनका निर्माण किया जाना है।

इस समय पुलिस शहर में रात के समय तो नाकों पर ही तैनात रहती है जबकि बाजार एवं मॉडल टाउन एवं सेक्टरों जैसे बड़े आवासीय क्षेत्र सूने रहते हैं। ऐसे में चोरों के लिए ऐसे स्थान बेहद मुफीद होते हैं और यहां पर पुलिस के पहुंचने की भी संभावना नहीं के बराबर रहती है, जिससे अक्सर वारदात हो जाती है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए मॉडल टाउन में शिव चौक के निकट बाल भवन के साथ लगते हुए एक बूथ तैयार किया जा रहा है। जबकि बजार में दो स्थानों पर ये बूथ बनाए जाएंगे।

मार्केट में चारों तरफ रहेगी पुलिस की मौजूदगी

इन बूथों पर पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती की जाएगी जिससे शहर के आंतरिक क्षेत्रों में भी पुलिस की तैनाती हो जाएगी। ऐसे में शहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी मजबूत होने के साथ आपराधिक वारदातों पर भी प्रभावी ढंग से अंकुश लग पाएगा।

शहर के व्यापारी भी बाजारों में रात के समय पुलिस की गश्त बढ़ाने की मांग कर चुके हैं ऐसे में बूथ होने पर चौबीस घंटे वहां पर पुलिस की तैनाती रहेगी। एक तरफ भाड़ावास गेट चौकी और दूसरी तरफ गोकल गेट चौकी के अलावा अंदर दो पुलिस पोस्ट होने से बदमाशों में पुलिस का डर रहेगा।

प्रशासन करा रहा तैयार : एसपी जोरवाल

प्रशासन की तरफ से मॉडल टाउन सहित अन्य स्थानों पर ये पुलिस बूथ तैयार कराए जा रहे हैं। हमारी तरफ से बूथों में पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती होगी। शहर के आंतरिक हिस्सों में पुलिस मौजूद रहेगी। त्योहारों के साथ सर्दियां आ रही हैं, जिससे सुरक्षा पर खासा ध्यान होगा।

-अभिषेक जोरवाल, एसपी, रेवाड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें