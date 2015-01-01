पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो दिन धनतेरस:बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए इतने लोग पहुंचे कि बाइक तो दूर पैदल चलना रहा मुश्किल

रेवाड़ी
  • कॉपी लिंक
  कई चारपहिया वाहन भी घुसे, डीसी के आदेश- ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई करें
  सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत अधिकांश लोग बिना मास्क दिखे

धनतेरस पर तिथियों के मतभेद का फायदा आखिर बाजार को हुआ। लोग गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार को भी बड़ी संख्या में खरीददारी के लिए पहुंचे। बर्तनों, ज्वेलरी, कपड़े, दिवाली पूजन और साज सज्जा का सामान भी जमकर खरीदा। लोगों ने खुले हाथ से पैसा खर्चा।

बेशक पहले की धनतेरस से खरीद का आंकड़ा कम हो, मगर लॉकडाउन की बंदिशों से निकले मार्केट के लिए ये भी उत्साह बढ़ाने वाला रहा। लोगों की भीड इतनी रही कि दोपहिया वाहन तो दूर पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल रहा। 20-30 सेकंड में पार होने वाली 80-100 मीटर की दूरी तय करने में भी 15-20 मिनट का समय लगा। घंटों लोग जाम में जूझते रहे। मगर त्योहारी खुशियों में ये परेशानी भी गौण नजर आई।

स्कूटर-बाइकों की दो दिन एडवांस बुकिंग

धनतेरस खरीददारी का अबूझ मुहूर्त होता है। इस दिन को लोग वाहनों के साथ ही अन्य चीजों की खरीद के लिए महत्व देते हैं। अग्रिम बुकिंग भी कराई जाती है। इस बार धनतेरस पर तिथियों में भेद के चलते दो दिन यह पर्व मनाया गया। गुरुवार के लिए पहले से बुक कराए गए वाहनों को घर ले जाया गया। वहीं शुक्रवार के दिन के लिए भी एडवांस बुकिंग की गई थी। बेशक पहले दिन से 50% से भी कम बुकिंग थी, मगर दो दिन त्योहार के चलते बाजार को लाभ हुआ।

ऑर्डर: मेन बाजारों में वाहन घुसें तो कार्रवाई तय

बाजारों में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश के लिए जिलाधीश यशेन्द्र सिंह ने त्योहारी सीजन में चौपहिया वाहनों पर सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक रोक लगाई हुई है। कोई भी भारी वाहन व चार पहिया वाहनों का सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे के बीच मुख्य बाजार में प्रवेश न करें। ये आदेश धारा 144 के तहत लागू हैं। मगर अभी भी मुख्य बाजारो में भारी वाहन घुस रहे हैं।

डीसी ने कहा कि यदि कोई वाहन चालक नियमों का उल्लंघन करें तो उसका चालान किया जाए। बता दें कि शहर के मुख्य बाजार रेलवे रोड, मोती चौक और भाड़ावास रोड पर दिन के समय सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक चारपहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक है। मुख्य बाजारों में रुकावट, व्यक्तियों को चोट का खतरा, स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा और सार्वजनिक शांति के मद्देनजर, हादसों से लोगों बचाने और चोटों को रोकने के लिए ये आदेश दिए गए हैं।

