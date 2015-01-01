पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस ने दिखाई गंभीरता:एसपी ने कहा -एटीएम की सुरक्षा को बैंक प्रबंधन हाई क्वालिटी सीसीटीवी व गार्ड रखना करें सुनिश्चित

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैंकों एवं एटीएम की सुरक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल।
  • सर्दियों के दौरान होने वाली एटीएम उखाड़ने की वारदातों पर अंकुश के लिए पुलिस ने दिखाई गंभीरता

जिला में सर्दियों के दौरान बदमाशों के लिए आसाना निशाना रहने वाले एटीएम बूथों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने गंभीरता दिखाते हुए सभी बैंकों से सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करने को कहा है। इसके संबंध में शनिवार को एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल ने बैंक प्रबंधकों की बैठक लेकर सुरक्षा उपायों की समीक्षा करने के साथ अन्य आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाने का निर्देश दिया।

मीटिंग में बैंक प्रबंधकों को संबोधित करते हुए एसपी ने कहा कि अक्सर सर्दियों के दौरान जिला में एटीएम को उखाड़ने अथवा उन्हें तोड़कर नकदी निकालने के मामले सामने आते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए बैंक प्रबंधन भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी को बेहतर ढंग से निभाएं तो इस तरह की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाया जा सकता है।

इसके लिए जरूरी है कि हम पुलिस के साथ तालमेल करने के साथ अपनी तरफ से आवश्यक कदम उठाए ताकि बदमाश इस तरह की वारदात नहीं कर सके। उन्होंने बैंक अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि सभी एटीएम बूथ एवं बैंकों में हाई क्वालिटी के सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगवाने के साथ उनकी जांच कराए कि वह सही काम करे है या नहीं।

कैमरे की रिकार्डिंग 90 दिन या इससे अधिक अवश्य होनी चाहिए और उनकी लोकेशन का भी सेटअप सही तरीके से कराएं। बैंकों में लगे सेंसर अलार्म की भी जांच कराकर इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि बैंक के शटर गुप्त ताले से लैस हो। बैंक या नकदी लाने के लिए पर्याप्त प्रबंध होने चाहिए ताकि कोई अप्रिय वारदात नहीं होने पाए।

एसपी ने कहा कि एटीएम मशीनों लोहे की एगलग्रोटिंग कंक्रीट, सीमेंट के साथ मजबूती से स्थापित किया जाए। बैंक में लगे गार्डों की वेरिफिकेशन के साथ पर्याप्त संख्या में गार्ड लगाएं। एटीएम बूथों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरों के साथ-साथ गुप्त कैमरे भी लगवाएं। इस अवसर पर बैंक प्रबंधकों ने भी अपने सुझाव दिए।

जिस पर एसपी ने इसके डीएसपी अमित भाटिया को सुझावों पर अमल के साथ क्रियान्वयन की जिम्मेदारी सौपी। इस अवसर पर डीएसपी मुख्यालय हंसराज डीएसपी अमित भाटिया,राजेश लोहान, जमाल मोहम्मद, महेंद्र सिंह सहित अन्य बैंक अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें