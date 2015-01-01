पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीसीटीवी को खंगाला:फुटेज में आ रहे संदिग्ध को पहचान नहीं कर पाए कर्मचारी, हाईटेक तकनीकी की मदद से होगी जांच

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
बावल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के सेक्टर-3 स्थित एक कंपनी के कार्यालय से निदेशक के 17 लाख रुपए चोरी के मामले में अभी पुलिस को कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। पुलिस ने फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी की पहचान का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन किसी भी कंपनी कर्मचारी ने उसे पहचाना नहीं है।

वहीं मालिक के कार्यालय के अंदर सीसीटीवी नहीं होने से अंदर की गतिविधियां कैद नहीं हो पाई है। अब पुलिस अन्य तकनीकी की मदद से इस हाई-प्रोफाइल चोरी की वारदात को सुलझाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

कंपनी से 17 लाख चोरी का मामला
मुंह पर कपड़ा बंधा था, बड़ा सवाल... घुसा कैसे?
पुलिस ने कंपनी के अंदर लगे सीसीटीवी को खंगाला तो उसमें एक व्यक्ति चादर लपेट और मुंह बांधकर अंदर दाखिल होते हुए नजर आया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी की पहचान के लिए उसे कंपनी कर्मचारियों को भी दिखाया लेकिन किसी ने उसकाे नहीं पहचाना है। कर्मचारियों ने कहा है कि आरोपी के मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधे जाने की वजह से उसकी सही से पहचान नहीं हो पा रही है।

उधर पुलिस इस बात की भी जांच कर रही है आरोपी किस तरह कंपनी के अंदर पहुंचा और आसानी से वारदात को भी अंजाम देकर चला गया। ऐसे में सुरक्षा पर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह मामला काफी पेचीदा हो गया है क्योंकि आरोपी की पहचान नहीं हुई है। ऐसे में इतना जरूर है कि आरोपी को यहां रखे हुए पैसों के बारे में जानकारी अवश्य हो सकती है। अब पुलिस अन्य हाईटेक तकनीकी मदद के जरिए भी आरोपी का सुराग लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

सभी एंगल से कर रहे हैं जांच फुटेज से नहीं हुई पहचान: आईओ
मामले की जांच कर रहे कसौला थाना के एएसआई बलवान सिंह ने बताया कि फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी की शिनाख्त का प्रयास किया गया था लेकिन उसके मुंह पर कपड़ा होने से पहचान नहीं हुई है। कंपनी के अन्य कर्मियों को भी फुटेज दिखाई गई लेकिन उन्होंने नहीं पहचाना है। फिलहाल सभी एंगल से जांच कर रहे हैं, जिसके बाद ही वारदात का खुलासा हो पाएगा।

