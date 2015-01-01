पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:कर्मियों को ड्यूटी पर लेने की मांग को लेकर कार्यालय के बाहर दिया धरना

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एचवीपीएनएल में डीसी रेट पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को हटाने के विरोध में मंगलवार को एचएसईबी की रेवाड़ी यूनिट के पदाधिकारियों ने कार्यकारी अभियंता के कार्यालय के बाहर धरना दिया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि जब हटाए गए आठों कर्मियों को वापस ड्यूटी पर नहीं लिया जाएगा तब तक उनका धरना जारी रहेगा।

धरना की अध्यक्षता करते हुए यूनिट प्रधान सोमदत्त ने कहा कि निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा मनमानी करते हुए डीसी रेट पर कार्यरत 8 कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह सेवाएं समाप्त करना बिल्कुल गलत है और जब तक इन सभी कर्मचारियों को वापस ड्यूटी पर नहीं लिया जाएगा तब तक धरना जारी रखा जाएगा।

लंबे समय से कार्यरत इन कर्मियों का रोजगार छीनने के बाद वे सड़क पर आ गए हैं। वहीं सरकार की तरफ से भी सभी कच्चे कर्मियों को पक्का किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया हुआ है। मंच संचालन यूनिट सचिव विक्रमसिंह यादव ने किया।

इस अवसर पर प्रदीप कुमार, संदीप, अमित, संजय, पंकज, राजकुमार, विनोद, राकेश, संदीप, छत्रपाल, विजय,पवन,जयप्रकाश, महेश कुमार, सत्यवान महेंद्रगढ़, विकास, मुख्य संगठनकर्ता दलबीर मोर, मुकेश भ्याना, कैलाश जाखड़ सहित अन्य कर्मचारी नेताओं ने धरना को संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें