बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:पूर्व प्रधान जसवीर को 46 वोटों से हरा दूसरी बार प्रधान बने सुधीर; बावल में प्रीतम, कोसली में विक्रम जीते

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में जीते उम्मीदवार खुशी जाहिर करते हुए।
  • 1603 वोटर्स में से 1344 ने चुने प्रतिनिधि
  • ईवीएम से हुए चुनाव, इससे महज 40 मिनट के अंदर ही जारी हो गया सारा परिणाम
  • 5 पदों में से सिर्फ एक उप-प्रधान पद के लिए एक महिला प्रत्याशी थी, जीत नहीं पाई

जिला बार एसोसिएशन रेवाड़ी के प्रधान पद पर सुधीर यादव ने लगातार दूसरी बार कब्जा जमाया है। उन्होंने पूर्व प्रधान जसवीर यादव को 46 वोटों से हरा दिया। जबकि तीसरे प्रत्याशी अश्वनी यादव को महज 22 वोट मिल पाई। पहली बार ईवीएम से चुनाव कराए गए थे।

इसके चलते परिणाम जारी होने में समय नहीं लगा। महज 40 मिनट के अंदर ही चुनाव अधिकारियों ने परिणाम घोषित कर दिए। मतदाता सूची में शामिल 1603 मतदाताओं में से 1344 ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधि चुन लिए। कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर 417 वोटों की सबसे बड़ी जीत तथा प्रधान पद पर 46 वोट से सबसे नजदीकी जीत रही।

इधर, कोसली बार एसोसिएशन और बावल बार एसोसिएशन में भी चुनाव संपन्न हो गए। बावल में भी प्रीतम ढिल्लों ने लगातार दूसरी बार प्रधानी हासिल की है। जबकि कोसली में विक्रम सिंह के सिर जीत का सहरा सजा। चुनाव में चुनाव अधिकारियों शंकर सिंह, अश्वनी तिवारी, श्योताज सिंह, हरीश शर्मा, करुणानिधि, यशपाल, नवीन जांगड़ा, चरण सिंह ने सहयोग दिया।

अमिताभ का हुआ था फार्म रिजेक्ट, जीते संयुक्त सचिव पद के लिए अमिताभ का नामांकन इसलिए रद कर दिया गया था कि कोर्ट में उनकी प्रेक्टिस 3 साल पूरी नहीं हुई थी। अमिताभ की अपील पर बार काउंसिल चुनाव समिति ने अमिताभ का नामांकन सही मानते हुए चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति दी। अमिताभ 150 वोट से जीते।

4 चुनावों में महिला उम्मीदवार...
इस बार 5 पदों के लिए केवल उप प्रधान पद के लिए महिला प्रत्याशी कुसुम लता चुनाव के लिए उतरी। मगर उन्हें जीत नहीं मिल पाई। 2019 में एक भी महिला उम्मीदवार ने चुनाव नहीं लड़ा था। जबकि वर्ष 2018 में एक महिला उम्मीदवार संयुक्त सचिव पद के लिए लड़ी और जीती थी। उससे पहले 2016 में चुनाव हुए, जिसमें 4 महिला उम्मीदवार थीं, मगर किसी को जीत नहीं मिली।

बावल में जीत का अंतर 46 वोटों का रहा
बावल बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में प्रीतम ढिल्लो ने प्रधान पद पर जीत हासिल की। 147 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया। प्रीतम ने सिंगराम को 46 मतों से हराया। जबकि प्रवीण यादव उपप्रधान, जयसिंह सचिव चुने गए। जबकि नीतिश सहसचिव व दीपक कोषाध्यक्ष निर्विरोध बने थे।

कोसली; 5 वोटों से हारे अरुण
कोसली बार एसोसिएशन में विक्रम सिंह यादव ने अरुण कुमार यादव को 5 वोटों से हराया। विक्रम सिंह पहले भी प्रधानी संभालते रहे हैं। जबकि उपप्रधान पद के लिए सुरेश कुमार, सचिव पद के लिए सावंत सिंह चौहान व सहसचिव पद के लिए विकास कुमार का निर्विरोध चुना हुआ था।

9 से 4 बजे तक हुई वोटिंग
सुबह तय समय 9 बजे से ही मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी तथा दोपहर बाद करीब 4 बजे तक ही वोटिंग हुई। ईवीएम के चलते तुरंत बाद ही मतगणना शुरू हो गई और महज 40 मिनट में परिणाम हो गए। जबकि पिछली बार बैलट के चलते 48 राउंड की काउंटिंग में रात 9.20 बजे परिणाम आया था।
नए जुड़े 30 वोटों ने डाला असर
मतदाता सूची में 1573 वोटर शामिल थे। मगर चुनाव से ऐनवक्त पहले 30 वोट और जुड़ गए। चुनाव अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बार काउंसिल के निर्देश पर ऐसा हुआ है। ये सभी वोट डाले भी गए। कह सकते हैं कि नए जुड़े इन वोटों ने चुनाव में असर डाला।

