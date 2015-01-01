पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि तकनीक:धान व कपास के खेतों में भी कर सकते हैं सुपर सीडर मशीन से गेहूं की सीधी बिजाई

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
सुपर सीडर मशीन से गेहूं की बिजाई करते हुए।

फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन के लिए हाल ही में विकसित की गई सुपर सीडर मशीन किसानों के लिए बेहतर है। मशीन की खासियत है कि इससे धान, कपास के खेतों में गेहूं की सीधी बिजाई की जा सकती है। इससे न केवल फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन होता है, बल्कि किसानों को आर्थिक लाभ भी हो रहा है।

सहायक कृषि अभियंता इंजीनियर दिनेश शर्मा ने बताया कि कृषि विभाग की अभियांत्रिकी शाखा द्वारा किसानों के खेतों में सुपर सीडर मशीन से गेहूं की बिजाई कराकर प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। अब किसानों में इस मशीन से बिजाई कराने में रुझान भी बढ़ा है।

इसलिए खास है यह मशीन...
यह मशीन धान के खेतों में बिना खेत जुताई किए हुए गेहूं की सीधी बिजाई अच्छी तरह से करती है, क्योंकि इस कृषि यंत्र में आगे की तरफ ब्लेड लगे होते हैं, जो कंबाइन से कटने के बाद बचे हुए फानो/ठुंठ को काटकर बारीक करके मिट्टी में मिला देते हैं, जिससे पराली को आग लगाने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ती।

इस मशीन के पीछे एक रोलर लगा होता है। जो मिट्टी/फसल अवशेषों को हल्का दबा देता है। रोलर के पीछे टाइनस/डिस्क होती है, जिनसे लाइन में खाद व गेहूं की बिजाई की जाती है।

ये हैं मशीन से फायदे

  • इस मशीन से धान की कटाई के तुरन्त बाद गेहूं की बिजाई कर सकते हैं, जिससे धान तथा गेहूं की लंबी अवधी की किस्में उगाई जा सकती है।
  • सुपर सीडर से बिजाई करने से अवशेष की एक परत ऊपरी सतह पर बन जाती है, जो मिट्टी में नमी को बनाए रखती है। जिससे एक सिंचाई की भी बचत होती है।
  • मिट्‌टी में खरपतवार कम होती है और गुणवत्ता तथा नमी बनी रहती है।
  • इस मशीन से सीधी बिजाई करने से किसान को लगभग 4000 रुपए तक की आर्थिक बचत भी होती है।
  • मशीन का प्रयोग कपास के खेत में गेहूं की सीधी बिजाई के लिए भी किया जा सकता है।

