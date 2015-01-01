पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस के संग दीपावली की खुशियां:पुलिस की अभिनव पहल हर घर लक्ष्मी अभियान के तहत बांटी गईं मिठाईयां

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
जिला पुलिस ने दीपावली के त्योहार पर अभिनव पहल करते हुए शुक्रवार को हर घर लक्ष्मी अभियान चलाया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में जाकर मिठाई बांटकर दीपावली की बधाईयां देकर लोगों को महिलाओं का सम्मान करने के लिए जागरूक किया। इस अवसर पर महिला पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि जिस तरह हम मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन करते हैं उसी तरह सभी महिलाओं को सम्मान दें।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक जोरवाल के मार्गदर्शन पर आयोजित किए गए इस कार्यक्रम में महिला थाना प्रभारी उपनिरीक्षक सवर्सश्रेष्ठ एवं दुर्गा शक्ति इंचार्ज सहायक उपनिरीक्षक प्रवीण की टीम ने शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर यह कार्यक्रम किया। इसके तहत महिलाओं के साथ परिवार के सदस्यों को मिठाइयां वितरित करके कार्यक्रम के प्रति जागरूक किया।

दोनों अधिकारियों ने इस अवसर पर महिलाओं को दुर्गा शक्ति एप एवं महिला पुलिस थाना के बारे में जागरूक भी किया। एसएचओ सवर्सश्रेष्ठ ने कहा कि महिला सुरक्षा किसी भी प्रदेश व देश के विकास के लिए बहुत अहमियत रखता है।महिलाएं दुर्गा शक्ति एप को मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर किसी भी परिस्थिति में इस्तेमाल कर पुलिस की मदद मांग सकती है। कोई भी महिला अगर उनके पास किसी प्रकार की राय भी लेना चाहे तो वह बिना झिझक के पुलिस से संपर्क कर सकती है।

घर की महिलाएं भी लक्ष्मी मां का प्रतीक

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पुलिस की तरफ से हर घर लक्ष्मी अभियान की शुरूआत की गई है। इसका मकसद सभी को इस बात के लिए जागरूक करना है कि घर की महिलाएं भी मां लक्ष्मी का प्रतीक होती है। सभी को उन्हें हमेशा खुश रखना चाहिए ताकि घर में सुख एवं समृद्धि प्राप्त हो सके। हम सब के घर में लक्ष्मी है। इस अभियान के दौरान सभी को यह बताया कि हरियाणा पुलिस लोगों से जुड़कर उनकी मदद करने का सार्थक प्रयास कर रही है।

