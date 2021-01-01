पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:पार्कों के झूलों-उपकरणों की नहीं हुई मरम्मत, यूटिलिटी कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • याचिका में ईओ, डीसी व डीएमसी को बनाया पार्टी

शहर के पार्कों में लगे झूलों और व्यायाम उपकरणों की मरम्मत नहीं होने को लेकर पब्लिक यूटिलिटी कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। इसमें नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी, डीसी व डीएमसी का जिम्मेदार मानते हुए पार्टी बनाया गया है। याचिका डालने वालों में एडवोकेट सुनील भार्गव, रेनू राय, धर्मेंद्र सुहाग, सेक्टर-4 हाउसिंग बोर्ड प्रधान मुकेश कुमारी, ममता, राजबाला व संतोष शामिल हैं।

याचिका में कहा कि सरकार द्वारा भारी भरकम कीमत से पार्कों में झूले लगाए गए हैं तथा बहुत से व्यायाम उपकरण भी लगाए हैं। लेकिन अधिकारियों (उत्तरवादी) द्वारा उनकी मरम्मत और देखरेख नहीं की जा रही। इसकी वजह से आम लोगों को असुविधा हो रही है। कई लोगों को चोट लग चुकी है। झूलों और व्यायाम उपकरणों की हालत और भी बिगड़ती जा रही है।

सेक्टर की सड़क को राजनीतिक द्वेष में नहीं बनाने के आरोप
इसके अलावा याचिका में कहा है कि सेक्टर-4 में मकान 2253 से 2266 तक सड़क को राजनीतिक द्वेष के चलते पक्का नहीं किया गया है। इस कारण वहां गंदा पानी भर जाता है तथा दुर्गंध उठती है। उक्त बातों पर अधिकारियों से कई बार आग्रह किया गया, मगर समाधान नहीं होने के चलते यूटिलिटी कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser