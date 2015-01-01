पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किचन गार्डन:कोरोनाकाल में ताजा सब्जियों के लिए टेरिस गार्डन का बढ़ा ट्रेंड

रेवाड़ी10 घंटे पहले
घर में तैयार किए गए किचन गार्डन में सब्जी तोड़ती डॉ. सीमा।
  • सब्जियों में केमिकल के प्रकोप व लॉकडाउन में बाहर निकलने की परेशानी को देखते हुए उठाया कदम

कोरोनाकाल के समय घर में किचन गार्डन विकसित करने का ट्रेंड तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। अब संक्रमण के समय ताजा सब्जियां मिले, इसलिए लोगों ने घरों में ही किचन गार्डन बनाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। शहर के बड़ा तालाब निवासी वरिष्ठ महिला चिकित्सक डॉ. सीमा मित्तल ने घर और अस्पताल में ही एक टेरिस गार्डन तैयार किया है।

अब उनके टेरिस गार्डन में कई तरह की सब्जियां लगी है। डॉ. मित्तल का कहना है कि देशी तरीके से उगाई गई सब्जियां पौष्टिक भी होती है। सब्जियों में बढ़ते हुए केमिकल के प्रकोप और लॉकडाउन में बाहर निकलने की दिक्कत के चलते ही टेरिस गार्डन बनाने का फैसला लिया।

गमले और थरमाकोल के बॉक्स लिए उपयोग में
डॉ. सीमा ने बताया कि पौधे लगाने के लिए गमले व अस्पताल में उपयोग होने वाले थरमाकोल के बॉक्स को भी प्रयोग में लिया। इसके साथ ही रसोई घर में आने वाली हर बेकार वस्तु को भी कम्पोस्ट बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लिया गया। यह उपाय बहुत ही कारगर साबित हुआ। अब उनके टेरिस गार्डन में तोरई, बेंगन, भिंडी व मिर्च के पौधे लगे हैं और सब्जियों का उत्पादन भी परिवार के लिए पर्याप्त है। डॉ. सीमा ने इन पौधों के साथ ही मीठा नीम, अजवाइन व लहसुन आदि भी लगाए हुए हैं।

देसी तरीके से उगाई जा रही हैं सब्जियां
डॉ. सीमा ने बताया कि देशी तरीके से उगाई गई सब्जियों में स्वाद भी अलग होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को अपने घर पर टेरिस गार्डन बनाने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। ताकि घर में उगाई गई सब्जियों काे खाने में इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। उन्होंने इस गार्डन में जैविक खाद का ही इस्तेमाल किया है।

