ड्राइविंग के लिए खतरनाक सर्दी के 4 माह:प्रशासन के पास हादसे रोकने को कोई नया प्लान नहीं ब्लैक स्पॉट बढ़ने थे, अभी तक चिन्हित ही नहीं किए गए

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग स्थित बणीपुर चौक के डिवाइडर से सड़क पार करता बाइक चालक।
  • सालभर में सबसे ज्यादा हादसे सर्दी के 4 महीनों नवंबर से फरवरी तक ही होते हैं, मगर हाईवे प्राधिकरण की ओर से भी गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई गई

सड़क हादसों में कमी लाने के लिए सरकार के विजन जीरो भी कोविड-19 का असर पड़ा है। सर्दियां शुरू हो चुकी है, ऐसे में जिला में सड़कों पर बने ब्लैक स्पॉट बड़ा खतरा बन सकते हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन की तरफ से हादसों को रोकने के लिए अभी तक इंतजाम नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। जिला से गुजर रहे राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर यह खतरा और भी अधिक है। मगर हाईवे प्राधिकरण की ओर से भी गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई गई है। दरअसल सालभर में सबसे ज्यादा हादसे सर्दी के 4 महीनों नवंबर से फरवरी तक ही होते हैं।

पुख्ता तैयारी के साथ सड़क सुरक्षा की मीटिंग तक नहीं हो पाई

दरअसल सरकार की तरफ से पिछले 4 सालों से सड़क हादसों में कमी लाने के लिए विजन जीरो पर काम किया जा रहा है, जिसके तहत एक्सपर्ट हादसों की वजह से खोजते हैं। इसके लिए जिला में भी सड़क सुरक्षा कमेटियों का भी गठित की हुई है जिनमें चेयरमैन उपायुक्त होते हैं। साथ एक समन्वयक कमेटी है जिसमें एक्सपर्ट शामिल होते हैं। कमेटी की तरफ से सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर 03 स्टेप तय किए जाते हैं, जिसमें शार्ट टर्म, मिड टर्म और लोंग टर्म की श्रेणी में इन ब्लैक स्पॉट को रखा जाता है। कमेटी की तरफ से ब्लैक स्पॉट को पूरी तरह से समाप्त करने के विजन पर काम किया जा रहा है, जिसके तहत पिछले दो साल में इस दिशा में काम भी हुआ है, लेकिन इस बार हालात यह हो गए हैं कि मीटिंग भी कोविड के चलते पूरी तैयारियों के साथ नहीं हो पाई है। ऐसे में इस साल जिला में जो ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हित किए जाने थे, वो भी तय नहीं हो पाए। संक्रमण को देखते हुए जीरो विजन का कार्य रुक गया था, जो कि अब शुरू किया जा रहा है।

जिला में सर्वाधिक ब्लैक स्पॉट एनएच-48 पर

रेवाड़ी जिला में ब्लैक स्पॉट की बात करें तो सर्वाधिक ऐसे खतरनाक प्वाइंट दिल्ली-जयपुर राष्ट्रीय संख्या-48 पर है। इस राजमार्ग को कवर करने वाले धारूहेड़ा, कसौला एवं बावल थाना क्षेत्र भी एक्सीडेंट क्षेत्र की वरियता सूची में नंबर-1 पर है। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की बात करें जिला में हर वर्ष औसतन 279 लोगों की मौत होती है जिसमें सर्वाधिक संख्या 52 धारूहेड़ा में है जबकि 48 के साथ एक्सीडेंट में दूसरे स्थान पर कसौला थाना है। इसके बाद तीसरे नंबर की बात करें तो निर्माणाधीन एनएच-11 का कवर करने वाला खोल थाना इसमें तीसरे स्थान पर है। हालांकि नारनौल रोड को एनएच-11 का दर्जा दिए हुए काफी समय हो चुका था लेकिन अभी यह फोरलेन नहीं हो पया है। इसका काम तेजी से चल रहा है। इसके बाद इस मार्ग पर ब्लैक स्पॉट नए सिरे से तय होंगे, ताकि खतरों पर नजर रखकर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए जा सकें।

एनएच-8 पर 9 बड़े ब्लैक स्पॉट, सुरक्षा नाकाफी
दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग पर सबसे बड़े 9 ब्लैक स्पॉट कापड़ीवास, बणीपुर चौक, ओढ़ी कट, जयसिंह पुर खेड़ा, संगवाड़ी, असाही पुल, भूड़ला, साहबी पुल और साबन चौक है। ये ऐसे प्वाइंट है जहां पर अक्सर हादसे होते हैं। बणीपुर चौक पर बड़ी वजह रेवाड़ी-बावल मार्ग की क्रासिंग होना है। हालांकि इस क्रॉसिंग को दो साल से बंद किया हुआ है फिर भी वाहन चालक डिवाइडर के ऊपर से बाइक निकालते हैं। इसी तरह कापड़ीवास से भिवाड़ी की तरफ जाने वाला टर्न भी बड़ा ब्लैक स्पॉट जहां पर फ्लाईओवर के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। अन्य स्थानों पर इसी तरह अवैध कट सहित संपर्क सड़कें मिल रही है जो कि बड़े ब्लैक स्पॉट बनाती है। दूसरे नंबर की बात करें तो एनएच-11 की बजाय अब महेंद्रगढ़ रोड मुख्य बनता जा रहा है। यहां पर तीन ब्लैक स्पाट है।

एनएच-71 पर गुरावड़ा और पाल्हावास बड़े ब्लैक स्पॉट है जिन पर भी काम होना है। तमाम कामकाज राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण को करना है लेकिन प्राधिकरण है कि कमेटी के बार-बार सुझाव बाद भी बहुत ही धीमी गति से काम करती है। सर्दियों की शुरूआत से पहले सड़क सुरक्षा कमेटी की तरफ से विभिन्न निर्देश दिए जाते थे। इसके तहत अवैध कटों को पूरी तरह बंद करने, वाहनों पर रेडियम टेप लगाने, खतरनाक प्वाइंटों पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम, आपातकालीन व्यवस्था जैसे कई कदम होते हैं।

4 साल में हादसों में मौतें...

वर्ष मौत घायल 2017 289 553 2018 311 01 2019 27 514 2020 57 286

