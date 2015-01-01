पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्यूआई 492, बढ़ता प्रदूषण स्तर:पिछले साल ‘खराब’ श्रेणी में थी हवा, इस बार ‘बहुत ज्यादा खराब’, इसलिए पटाखे बैन

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बावल में पकड़ी गई पटाखों की खेप।
  • 4 दिन से वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 400 पार

जिले का प्रदूषण स्तर लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। सोमवार को तो धारूहेड़ा का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) अब तक का सबसे अधिक 491 पर पहुंच गया। जो कि रात 9 बजे आंका गया तो फतेहाबाद को छोड़कर बाकी सभी जिलों से ज्यादा रहा। फतेहाबाद में एक्यूआई 500 पहुंच चुका था। जबकि दिल्ली और गुड़गांव का एक्यूआई धारूहेड़ा से कम दर्ज किया गया।

मगर दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बढ़ते प्रदूषण से नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने भी खासी चिंता व्यक्त की और प्रदूषित हवा वाले शहराें में 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। जिले की भी हवा बेहद खराब स्थिति में पहुंच चुकी है, इसलिए यहां पर भी अब आतिशबाजी पर रोक रहेगी। जबकि राज्य सरकार ने पटाखे बजाने के लिए दिवाली की रात 2 घंटे छूट की घोषणा की थी। एनजीटी की रोक के चलते अब राज्य सरकार के ये आदेश प्रभावी नहीं रहेंगे।

इस अक्टूबर में 9, पिछली बार 5 दिन खराब स्तर
वर्ष 2019 में प्रदूषण ने खासा परेशान किया था। मगर इस बार उससे भी कहीं बढ़कर प्रदूषण हो चुका है। पिछली बार दिवाली अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में थी। इसके बावजूद भी अक्टूर के सिर्फ 5 ही दिनों में हवा का स्तर 300 से ऊपर पहुंचा था, जो कि संतोष जनक नहीं है। जबकि इस बार अक्टूबर के 9 दिनों में एक्यूआई 300 पर गया, जिनमें एक बार मो 406 पर पहुंचा।

पिछली बार नवंबर में 7 दिनों तक प्रदूषण स्तर 300 या 400 पार था। जबकि इसबार शुरूआत के 9 दिनों मे ही 6 बार 300 पार हो चुका है। इसमें भी लगातार 4 दिन से 400 पार चल रहा है। यह स्थिति बेहद गंभीर है। जबकि दिसंबर 2019 में 12 बार एक्यूआई 300 पार था। इस बार यह रिकार्ड भी टूटता नजर आ रहा है।

छापेमारी...

बावल में सीएम फ्लाइंग ने 30 क्विंटल पटाखे पकड़े : जिले में पटाखे स्टॉक करने के लिए किसी को लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। पिछले करीब 4 सालों से ही इन पर रोक है। मगर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों के बाद लाइसेंस प्रक्रिया बंद कर दी गई। सीएम फ्लाइंग ने सोमवार को भी बावल के मोहल्ला हसनपुरा में छापा मारा।

टीम ने एसआई सत्यवीर सिंह की अगुआई में यह कार्रवाई की। टीम ने बताया कि हरीश मेहंदीरत्ता द्वारा अपने गोदाम पर पटाखों का यह स्टॉक किया हुआ था। गोदाम की जांच की गई तो यहां पटाखों की पूरी खेप थी। इन पटाखों को जब्त किया गया।

4 दिनों में प्रदूषण स्तर तिथि एक्यूआई

  • 06 नवंबर 414
  • 07 नवंबर 462
  • 08 नवंबर 443
  • 09 नवंबर 492

प्रदूषण को मिलकर रोकें :

सहकारिता मंत्री : बढ़ते प्रदूषण लेवल तथा कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने लोगों से अपील की है कि पर्यावरण को दूषित होने से बचाने के लिए सभी मिलकर प्रयास करें। डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने बताया कि जिस तेजी से प्रदूषण लेवल बढ़ रहा है, वह बेहद चिंता का विषय है।

प्रदूषण के कारण आंखों में जलन, सांस लेने में तकलीफ, स्किन, अस्थमा और एलर्जी जैसी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को चाहिए कि प्रदूषण बढ़ाने वाली चीजों का इस्तेमाल कम से कम करें। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दो गज की दूरी और मास्क न भूलें।

सवाल... सिर्फ पटाखों पर रोक, बाकी इंतजाम नहीं
सबसे बड़ा सवाल ये है कि सिर्फ पटाखों पर ही प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। जबकि प्रशासन ने बाकी इंतजाम नहीं किए हैं। शहर में हर रोज कूड़ा जलाया जा रहा है। कंस्ट्रक्शन और सड़कों पर वाहनों से जबरदस्त धूल उड़ रही है। इसके लिए कोई तैयारी नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें