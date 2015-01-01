पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:साल के शुभ मुहूर्त संपन्न, अब अप्रैल तक इंतजार मगर 16 फरवरी व 15 मार्च को हैं दो स्वयंसिद्ध मुहूर्त

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
वर्ष 2020 में शादियों के लिए 11 दिसंबर अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त रहा। इसके बाद अब शादी-विवाह व शुभ मुहूर्त पर ज्योतिषाचार्यों व मान्यताओं के हिसाब से रोक लग गई है। यह रोक 18 अप्रैल 2021 तक रहेगी। इसके बाद ही शादियों के विवाह मुहूर्त बन पाएंगे। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास होने के कारण होगा। तब तक लोगों को इंतजार करना होगा।

हालांकि बीच में बसंत पंचमी और फुलेरा दौज के दो स्वयंसिद्ध मुहूर्त हैं, जिन पर लोग विवाह आयोजन करेंगे। ज्योतिषियों व पंडितों का कहना है कि शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर, वधु व मांगलिक कार्य कर रहे व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है। 25 नवंबर को दे‌व उठनी एकादशी के साथ शादी व शुभ कार्यों की शुरूआत हुई थी।

ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास होने के चलते शुभ मुहूर्त हैं कम
14 दिसंबर से लग जाएंगे खरमास
ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय शास्त्री के अनुसार 14 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। सूर्यदेव के मकर राशि में आने पर विवाह के मुहूर्त बनेंगे, लेकिन इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और यह 15 फरवरी को उदय होगा।

गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। इसके बाद 13 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। नए साल में 18 अप्रैल के बाद ही शुभ मुहूर्त निकल पाएंगे। तभी शादियां व शुभ कार्यों का शुभारंभ होगा।

बसंत पंचमी व फुलेरा दौज के स्वयंसिद्ध मुहूर्त : नए साल में 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी और 15 मार्च को फुलेरा दौज के स्वयंसिद्ध मुहूर्त है। हालांकि इस दौरान भी गुरु तारा और शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। लेकिन प्रचलित लौक मान्यता के चलते इन दोनों दिन शादी-विवाह होते हैं।

2021 में यह रहेंगे विवाह मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय शास्त्री के अनुसार वर्ष 2021 में विवाह के कुल 47 शुभ मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं। यह विवाह नक्षत्रों के अनुसार शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। इन मुहूर्त में श्रवण धनिष्ठा अश्वनी आदि नहीं लिए गए हैं।

