पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:बिना पैमाइश चारदीवारी कर नगर परिषद ही कर रही है अवैध कब्जा

रेवाड़ी10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेहरू पार्क के पास जमीन का मामला, एसोसिएशन की आपत्ति
  • सेक्टर-1 एसोसिएशन ने लगाया आरोप

सेक्टर एक रेजिडेंट्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त तथा जिला उपायुक्त को एक पत्र लिखकर नगर परिषद द्वारा सार्वजनिक रास्ते पर अवैध कब्जा करने की शिकायत की है। उक्त जानकारी देते हुए एसोसिएशन के महासचिव डॉ. कुलदीप यादव ने बताया कि नगर परिषद की देखरेख में आजकल महाराणा प्रताप चौक के सामने खाली पड़े नप के भूभाग पर चारदीवारी का काम चल रहा है।

आरोप है कि इसमें सेक्टर को जोड़ने वाले मार्ग पर बिना नपाई के चारदिवारी को सार्वजनिक मार्ग पर चिना जा रहा है। एसोसिएशन ने इस काम को रुकवा दिया है तथा नगर परिषद आयुक्त व जिला उपायुक्त को पत्र लिखकर निर्धारित मापदंडों के अनुरूप चारदीवारी करवाने का आग्रह किया है।

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान जसवंत सिंह, पूर्व प्रधान हर्ष कुमार ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि अवैध कब्जा छुड़वाने वाली संस्था ही अवैध तरीके से अतिक्रमण कर रही है। संबंधित जगह निर्माण होने से इस मार्ग में से दो गाड़ियां एक साथ नहीं निकल सकती, जबकि पहले इसमें से 3 गाड़ियां एक साथ निकलती थी। यहां बना नगर परिषद का कार्यालय मुख्य सड़क से करीब 8 फुट पीछे बना हुआ है।

जबकि अब नई चार दिवारी मुख्य सड़क से मात्र दो फुट दूर बनाई जा रही है। सेक्टर एक, सोलहराही मंदिर तथा जिला सचिवालय को जाने वाला यह सड़क मार्ग वाहनों का आवागमन के चलते अत्यंत व्यस्त रहता है। इस तरह के बिना पैमाइश के निर्माण से यहां दुर्घटनाएं होने, जाम लगे रहने की परेशानी बनी रहेगी। एसोसिएशन ने चेताया कि किसी भी सूरत में गलत तरीके से निर्माण नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत 7वें नंबर पर पहुंचा; यहां अब 4.78% मरीज, 93.74% लोग ठीक हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें