पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:खिलाफत का डर और कम समय में प्रबंधन की चिंता ने बदले भाजपा-जजपा के वार्ड बंटवारे के समीकरण

रेवाड़ी29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निकाय चुनाव की सियासत चरम पर पहुंच रही है। विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 की तरह ही निकाय चुनाव में टिकट बंटवारे पर नजर आते विरोध और कम समय में इलेक्शन मैनेजमेंट की चुनौती ने भाजपा-जजपा के सीट बंटवारे की रणनीति को भी बदल दिया है। नामांकन से एक दिन पहले भाजपा ने रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के 31 में से जजपा के लिए छोड़ी गई 5 सीटों पर भी अपने उम्मीदवार उतार दिए, जबकि धारूहेड़ा नगर पालिका के सभी 17 वार्डों की सीट जजपा को सौंप दी गई हैं।

इन पर जजपा अपने प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारेगी। वार्ड सदस्यों (पार्षद) के चुनाव भी सिंबल पर लड़ने के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिए गए फैसले के चलते भी पार्टियेां के लिए स्थिति संभालना चुनौती बन गया। अभी तक सभी 17 उम्मीदवारों के नाम की सूची भी जारी नहीं कर पाई जजपा को अब बुधवार (16 दिसंबर) दोपहर तक नोमिनेशन भी कराना है।

बचे हुए 5 वार्डों में ये बनाए गए प्रत्याशी
भाजपा कार्यालय पर जिलाध्यक्ष हुकमचंद की अध्यक्षता में चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक हुई। इसमें रेवाड़ी के जजपा को दिए गए 5 वार्डों पर भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी को चुनाव लड़ाने की घोषणा की। इसमें वार्ड 1 से मोनिका, वार्ड 13 से चंदन यादव, वार्ड 20 से जगदीश, वार्ड 24 से दुरगाप्रसाद, वार्ड 28 से राज कुमार प्रत्याशी बने। वार्ड 19 से पहले घोषित समीर कालड़ा की जगह निहाल सिंह को टिकट दी है। बैठक में प्रदेश प्रवक्ता वीर कुमार यादव, सतीश खोला, सुनील मूसेपुर, यशवंत भारद्वाज, दीपक मंगला, सत्यदेव यादव, महावीर यादव, दीपा भारद्वाज व अजय पटौदा उपस्थित रहे।

रेवाड़ी में भाजपा, धारूहेड़ा में जजपा मजबूत होगी : जिलाध्यक्ष सभरवाल
जजपा जिलाध्यक्ष श्याम सुंदर सभरवाल का कहना है कि रेवाड़ी नप में प्रधानी के लिए भाजपा और धारूहेड़ा में जजपा उम्मीदवार सीट लड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में यदि दोनों जगह वार्डों में भी एक ही पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मैदान में होंगे तो प्रधान बनने के बाद देानों जगह पार्टियां मजबूत होंगी। वैसे भी अब चुनाव में कम समय है। वार्ड चुनाव प्रबंधन में काफी मशक्कत रहती है। इसलिए यह निर्णय लिया है। प्रचार गठबंधन के साथ किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें